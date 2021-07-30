COT Energy Futures Charts: Brent Crude Oil, Natural Gas, Bloomberg Index, Heating Oil & WTI Oil

Jul-27-2021 OI OI-Index Spec-Net Spec-Index Com-Net COM-Index Smalls-Net Smalls-Index WTI Crude 2,326,985 65 449,764 52 -487,889 44 38,125 69 Gold 500,187 25 199,388 61 -228,814 38 29,426 55 Silver 150,814 16 31,217 56 -46,909 47 15,692 32 Copper 208,816 33 37,351 69 -43,007 30 5,656 58 Palladium 10,098 16 1,175 6 -1,764 90 589 79 Platinum 59,378 21 11,795 30 -19,109 70 7,314 64 Natural Gas 1,436,874 57 -137,758 37 100,303 62 37,455 67 Brent 201,644 41 -29,547 62 29,604 42 -57 35 Heating Oil 404,751 47 26,895 72 -45,608 26 18,713 73 Soybeans 667,567 14 125,661 61 -112,331 39 -13,330 50 Corn 1,466,666 15 306,677 69 -246,294 37 -60,383 1 Coffee 294,211 54 56,712 92 -61,060 9 4,348 18 Sugar 954,073 41 270,987 92 -326,717 6 55,730 77 Wheat 348,122 6 30,188 60 -16,959 44 -13,229 38

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday July 27 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

WTI Crude Oil Futures :

The WTI Crude Oil Futures large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of 449,764 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly gain of 1,024 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 448,740 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 52.0 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 43.6 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 68.7 percent.

WTI Crude Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 25.8 35.6 3.9 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 6.5 56.5 2.3 – Net Position: 449,764 -487,889 38,125 – Gross Longs: 601,411 827,518 91,243 – Gross Shorts: 151,647 1,315,407 53,118 – Long to Short Ratio: 4.0 to 1 0.6 to 1 1.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 52.0 43.6 68.7 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -22.4 22.3 -13.8

Brent Crude Oil Futures :

The Brent Crude Oil Futures large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of -29,547 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -3,520 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -26,027 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 62.4 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 42.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 34.9 percent.

Brent Crude Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 16.8 53.7 3.1 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 31.4 39.0 3.1 – Net Position: -29,547 29,604 -57 – Gross Longs: 33,832 108,260 6,157 – Gross Shorts: 63,379 78,656 6,214 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.5 to 1 1.4 to 1 1.0 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 62.4 42.0 34.9 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -15.6 19.3 -20.5

Natural Gas Futures :

The Natural Gas Futures large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of -137,758 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -10,216 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -127,542 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 37.2 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 62.5 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 67.0 percent.

Natural Gas Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 24.2 41.1 4.3 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 33.8 34.1 1.7 – Net Position: -137,758 100,303 37,455 – Gross Longs: 347,610 590,146 62,370 – Gross Shorts: 485,368 489,843 24,915 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.7 to 1 1.2 to 1 2.5 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 37.2 62.5 67.0 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -9.0 8.6 9.3

Gasoline Blendstock Futures :

The Gasoline Blendstock Futures large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of 36,351 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly rise of 7,014 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 29,337 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 7.1 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 92.5 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 60.2 percent.

Nasdaq Mini Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 25.1 48.7 6.4 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 14.7 61.5 4.0 – Net Position: 36,351 -44,496 8,145 – Gross Longs: 87,397 169,307 22,193 – Gross Shorts: 51,046 213,803 14,048 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.7 to 1 0.8 to 1 1.6 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 7.1 92.5 60.2 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -12.5 13.8 -9.1

#2 Heating Oil NY-Harbor Futures :

The #2 Heating Oil NY-Harbor Futures large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of 26,895 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly gain of 2,646 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 24,249 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 72.1 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 26.4 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 73.3 percent.

Heating Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 17.5 50.1 10.8 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 10.8 61.4 6.1 – Net Position: 26,895 -45,608 18,713 – Gross Longs: 70,760 202,895 43,552 – Gross Shorts: 43,865 248,503 24,839 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.6 to 1 0.8 to 1 1.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 72.1 26.4 73.3 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 4.5 -0.8 -10.8

Bloomberg Commodity Index Futures :

The Bloomberg Commodity Index Futures large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of -9,827 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -1,697 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -8,130 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 38.3 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 61.7 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 37.9 percent.

Bloomberg Index Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 63.4 35.0 1.1 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 90.0 9.2 0.3 – Net Position: -9,827 9,516 311 – Gross Longs: 23,399 12,916 418 – Gross Shorts: 33,226 3,400 107 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.7 to 1 3.8 to 1 3.9 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 38.3 61.7 37.9 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 21.0 -18.1 -62.1

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

