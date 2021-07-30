COT Currency Charts: US Dollar, Euro, Yen, Pound, Swiss Franc, Kiwi, Aussie & Bitcoin

Jul-27-2021 OI OI-Index Spec-Net Spec-Index Com-Net COM-Index Smalls-Net Smalls-Index USD Index 43,059 52 16,541 54 -22,254 38 5,713 94 EUR 678,008 77 38,126 47 -79,849 53 41,723 49 GBP 185,373 29 -5,684 70 7,628 34 -1,944 52 JPY 196,102 58 -59,934 33 75,014 70 -15,080 27 CHF 44,784 21 8,489 87 1,657 31 -10,146 34 CAD 174,701 47 5,374 59 -21,242 38 15,868 71 AUD 167,840 58 -39,347 38 51,603 65 -12,256 30 NZD 43,953 32 1,421 74 -1,191 29 -230 51 MXN 150,348 24 -26,407 2 23,119 98 3,288 57 RUB 51,749 56 7,593 31 -9,059 65 1,466 87 BRL 43,479 51 21,761 99 -23,761 0 2,000 91 Bitcoin 7,802 42 -1,572 60 628 0 944 21

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday July 27 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets. All currency positions are in direct relation to the US dollar where, for example, a bet for the euro is a bet that the euro will rise versus the dollar while a bet against the euro will be a bet that the euro will decline versus the dollar.

US Dollar Index Futures:

The US Dollar Index large speculator standing this week reached a net position of 16,541 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lift of 4,353 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 12,188 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 54.3 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 37.6 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 94.1 percent.

US DOLLAR INDEX Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 73.8 3.1 18.2 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 35.3 54.8 5.0 – Net Position: 16,541 -22,254 5,713 – Gross Longs: 31,758 1,337 7,857 – Gross Shorts: 15,217 23,591 2,144 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.1 to 1 0.1 to 1 3.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 54.3 37.6 94.1 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 32.5 -34.5 24.9

Euro Currency Futures:

The Euro Currency large speculator standing this week reached a net position of 38,126 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -7,696 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 45,822 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 46.7 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 53.2 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 49.2 percent.

EURO Currency Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 29.8 55.2 13.6 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 24.2 66.9 7.5 – Net Position: 38,126 -79,849 41,723 – Gross Longs: 202,245 373,953 92,486 – Gross Shorts: 164,119 453,802 50,763 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.2 to 1 0.8 to 1 1.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 46.7 53.2 49.2 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -24.6 28.9 -33.0

British Pound Sterling Futures:

The British Pound Sterling large speculator standing this week reached a net position of -5,684 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -2,187 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -3,497 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 69.9 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 34.2 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 51.6 percent.

BRITISH POUND Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 22.2 62.5 14.5 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 25.3 58.4 15.6 – Net Position: -5,684 7,628 -1,944 – Gross Longs: 41,194 115,831 26,962 – Gross Shorts: 46,878 108,203 28,906 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.9 to 1 1.1 to 1 0.9 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 69.9 34.2 51.6 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -27.3 34.0 -40.7

Japanese Yen Futures:

The Japanese Yen large speculator standing this week reached a net position of -59,934 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -4,203 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -55,731 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 33.3 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 70.1 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 27.4 percent.

JAPANESE YEN Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 16.8 73.3 9.5 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 47.4 35.1 17.2 – Net Position: -59,934 75,014 -15,080 – Gross Longs: 32,975 143,819 18,589 – Gross Shorts: 92,909 68,805 33,669 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.4 to 1 2.1 to 1 0.6 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 33.3 70.1 27.4 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -7.9 4.6 6.5

Swiss Franc Futures:

The Swiss Franc large speculator standing this week reached a net position of 8,489 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly advance of 447 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 8,042 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 86.5 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 31.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 33.5 percent.

SWISS FRANC Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 40.8 39.3 19.7 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 21.8 35.6 42.4 – Net Position: 8,489 1,657 -10,146 – Gross Longs: 18,262 17,602 8,827 – Gross Shorts: 9,773 15,945 18,973 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.9 to 1 1.1 to 1 0.5 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 86.5 31.0 33.5 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -1.4 10.8 -26.8

Canadian Dollar Futures:

The Canadian Dollar large speculator standing this week reached a net position of 5,374 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -7,541 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 12,915 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 59.5 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 38.3 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 70.7 percent.

CANADIAN DOLLAR Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 26.9 50.8 21.2 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 23.9 63.0 12.1 – Net Position: 5,374 -21,242 15,868 – Gross Longs: 47,048 88,808 36,955 – Gross Shorts: 41,674 110,050 21,087 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.1 to 1 0.8 to 1 1.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 59.5 38.3 70.7 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -32.4 32.4 -19.3

Australian Dollar Futures:

The Australian Dollar large speculator standing this week reached a net position of -39,347 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -3,657 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -35,690 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 37.9 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 64.5 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 30.2 percent.

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 34.2 53.4 10.6 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 57.7 22.7 17.9 – Net Position: -39,347 51,603 -12,256 – Gross Longs: 57,415 89,675 17,836 – Gross Shorts: 96,762 38,072 30,092 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.6 to 1 2.4 to 1 0.6 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 37.9 64.5 30.2 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -24.0 34.6 -43.5

New Zealand Dollar Futures:

The New Zealand Dollar large speculator standing this week reached a net position of 1,421 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -1,625 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 3,046 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 73.6 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 28.6 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 50.9 percent.

NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 44.4 45.9 9.0 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 41.1 48.6 9.5 – Net Position: 1,421 -1,191 -230 – Gross Longs: 19,505 20,182 3,935 – Gross Shorts: 18,084 21,373 4,165 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.1 to 1 0.9 to 1 0.9 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 73.6 28.6 50.9 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -3.1 6.9 -29.0

Mexican Peso Futures:

The Mexican Peso large speculator standing this week reached a net position of -26,407 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly rise of 2,014 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -28,421 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 1.5 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 97.6 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 57.0 percent.

MEXICAN PESO Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 43.5 50.3 4.4 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 61.1 34.9 2.2 – Net Position: -26,407 23,119 3,288 – Gross Longs: 65,404 75,588 6,559 – Gross Shorts: 91,811 52,469 3,271 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.7 to 1 1.4 to 1 2.0 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 1.5 97.6 57.0 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -1.2 1.3 -1.0

Brazilian Real Futures:

The Brazilian Real large speculator standing this week reached a net position of 21,761 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly boost of 348 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 21,413 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 99.4 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 0.3 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 91.0 percent.

BRAZIL REAL Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 67.0 23.0 8.4 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 17.0 77.7 3.8 – Net Position: 21,761 -23,761 2,000 – Gross Longs: 29,132 10,007 3,651 – Gross Shorts: 7,371 33,768 1,651 – Long to Short Ratio: 4.0 to 1 0.3 to 1 2.2 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 99.4 0.3 91.0 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 4.2 -4.0 -1.8

Russian Ruble Futures:

The Russian Ruble large speculator standing this week reached a net position of 7,593 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lowering of -208 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 7,801 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 31.4 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 64.8 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 87.2 percent.

RUSSIAN RUBLE Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 37.6 57.3 5.1 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 22.9 74.8 2.3 – Net Position: 7,593 -9,059 1,466 – Gross Longs: 19,462 29,634 2,653 – Gross Shorts: 11,869 38,693 1,187 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.6 to 1 0.8 to 1 2.2 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 31.4 64.8 87.2 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 13.5 -14.9 26.4

Bitcoin Futures:

The Bitcoin large speculator standing this week reached a net position of -1,572 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -380 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -1,192 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 59.7 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 100.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 20.7 percent.

BITCOIN Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 48.0 9.4 21.7 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 68.1 1.3 9.6 – Net Position: -1,572 628 944 – Gross Longs: 3,743 730 1,692 – Gross Shorts: 5,315 102 748 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.7 to 1 7.2 to 1 2.3 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 59.7 100.0 20.7 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bullish-Extreme Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 1.0 15.3 -5.8

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).