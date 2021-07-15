Chile becomes 7th EM central bank to raise key rate

By CentralBankNews.info

Chile’s central bank raised its key interest rate for the first time in 2-1/2 years, as widely expected, saying a rapid narrowing of economic slack due to fiscal stimulus and strong consumption had created the appropriate conditions for a gradual withdrawal of monetary stimulus.

The Central Bank of Chile (CBC) raised its monetary policy rate by 25 basis points to 0.75 percent in the first tightening of monetary policy since January 2019.

Chile is the 7th emerging market central bank to raise its key rate this year to curb rising inflation due to the rapid economic recovery from last year’s COVID-19 pandemic and the third central bank this week alone to tighten its policy stance after New Zealand ended its asset purchases and Canada trimmed its purchases for the second time.

CBC’s board, which was unanimous in its decision, said its monetary policy stance will still support the economic recovery after the rate hike as it has been one of the most expansive monetary policies among comparable economies and it expects the policy rate will remain below its neutral level over the next two years.

Chile’s central bank had kept its rate steady since March last year, when it was cut twice by a total of 1.25 percentage points, but began preparing financial markets for today’s rate hike in June when it said it would be necessary to recalibrate its expansive monetary policy due to rising consumption and spending and omitted any reference to maintaining the policy rate.

The bank’s shift toward tightening was further underscored by the minutes of its board meeting on June 8 that showed a rate increase had been discussed as it was no longer necessary to maintain the current stimulus due to the strength of consumption and economic activity.

CBC noted headline inflation in Chile’s rose to 3.8 percent in June – above the bank’s 3.0 percent target – but attributed this to higher fuel prices and excluding volatile prices core inflation was lower and inflation expectations were still around its target.

As far as economic activity, CBC said the monthly economic activity index rose 18.1 percent year-on-year in May, above expectations and returning the economy to pre-pandemic levels.

In early June the central bank raised its forecast for Chile’s economy to expand between 8.5 to 9.5 percent this year, up from a March forecast of 6.0 to 7.0 percent growth.

The Central Bank of Chile issued the following statement:

“At its Monetary Policy Meeting, the Board of the Central Bank of Chile decided to raise the monetary policy interest rate by 25 basis points, to 0.75%. The decision was adopted by the unanimous vote of its members