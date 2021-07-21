Can AMD shares break $100 on renewed demand?

By Admiral Markets

Semiconductor stocks have been on fire in recent months after the global chip shortage that has rocked the market and affected a wide variety of companies across different sectors.

According to some analysts, AMD shares could rocket higher and break the $100 price level, as the demand for its chips are expected to produce strong annual sales in its next earnings report.

Source: Admirals MetaTrader 5, #AMD, Monthly – Data range: from Jan 1, 1990, to Jul 20, 2021, performed on Jul 20, 2021, at 8:30 am GMT. Please note: Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

In the long-term, monthly price chart of AMD’s share price, it’s clear to see the recent uptrend that started in 2015.

However, for much of this year the share price has remained in a tight range. In the daily chart below, it’s clear to see the horizontal support around $74.00.

This has helped to lift the share price and break through the descending resistance line, confirming that buyers are in control.

Source: Admirals MetaTrader 5, #AMD, Daily – Data range: from Jan 15, 2020, to Jul 20, 2021, performed on Jul 20, 2021, at 8:30 am GMT. Please note: Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Now the price cycles have created a series of higher highs and higher lows, suggesting more upsides could be likely. Currently, price sits at historical support from the previous high around $84.50.

This could provide the platform for buyers to build towards the top of the longer-term range around $100. It’s a stock to watch!

