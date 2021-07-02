02 Jul

AUDUSD Cycle Wave X Double Or Triple Zigzag?

July 2, 2021

By Orbex

The current AUDUSD structure hints at the construction of a large corrective trend. This takes the form of a triple combination consisting of cycle sub-waves w-x-y-x-z.

Most likely, the first three parts of this triple zigzag have ended. The bearish intervening wave x, which is similar to a double Ⓦ -Ⓧ -Ⓨ zigzag, is currently under development.

The primary actionary wave Ⓦ is an intermediate double zigzag, whereas the intervening wave Ⓧ is a bullish triple zigzag.

Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Reports: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




The last intermediate wave Ⓨ is also similar to a triple zigzag, which could soon be completed. Its end is possibly near 0.737. At that level, cycle wave x will be at 61.8% of wave y.

After reaching this level, the pair is expected to rise above the maximum of 0.800.

According to an alternative scenario, the cycle degree wave x will have a more complex structure and will take the form of a primary triple zigzag.

In this case, we can assume that the actionary wave Ⓨ has just come to an end.

It is likely that, in the short term, the price will rise slightly within the second intervening wave Ⓧ. After which the price could move in a downward direction in the final wave Ⓩ to 0.722. At that level, wave x will be at 76.4% of wave y.

By Orbex

Financial News Forex and Currency News
Q2 To Q3 – Sounds A Bit Like A Chess Game With The Question To Answer Being: Where Will The US Stock Markets Take Us Next? Jul 2, 2021 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - As we watched the NASDAQ and S&P 500 rally to the end of Q2:2021, many traders asked themselves “Will this rally continue throughout the early part of Q3:2021 and beyond?”.  Although we don’t have a crystal ball…
Why This Stock Market Index May Be Headed for a “Bumpy Ride” Jul 1, 2021 - "Money losers tend to be high-beta issues" By Elliott Wave International On Friday, June 25, the Russell indexes underwent their annual rebalancing. In other words, stocks were moved from the Russell indexes like the Russell 2000 and Russell 1000 based…
The US drug industry used to oppose patents – what changed? Jun 30, 2021 - By Joseph M. Gabriel, Florida State University  The United States, Europe and other wealthy parts of the world have already vaccinated large parts of their populations, yet vaccine rates in poor countries are lagging badly. That’s why the surprise announcement…