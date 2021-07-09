AAPL Double Three Likely To End Near 110.27

By Orbex
AAPL seems to be forming a large cycle wave a, which takes the form of an impulse. This consists of sub-waves ①-②-③-④-⑤ of the primary degree.
A bearish correction is forming, taking the form of an intermediate double three (W)-(X)-(Y).
Perhaps the ascending intervening wave (X) in the form of a double zigzag has come to an end. Thus, in the following trading days, the market could fall in the intermediate wave (Y) to the level of 110.27.
Free Reports:
Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter
Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Reports: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.
At that level, correction ④ will be at 38.2% of primary impulse ③.
The market could then turn around and start moving up in the final wave ⑤ significantly above 145.06.
Alternatively, we see the completed wave ④ in the form of an intermediate simple zigzag.
We can assume that a primary fifth wave is currently under construction. This can take the form of an ending diagonal (1)-(2)-(3)-(4)-(5) of the intermediate degree.
In the coming trading weeks, a gradual increase in the intermediate waves (3)-(4)-(5), to 161.34 is likely.
At that level, wave ⑤ will be at the 50% Fibonacci extension of the third wave.
By Orbex