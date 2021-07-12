A New Commodities Supercycle to the Upside – Sprott Money Precious Metals Monthly Projections – July 2021

By TheTechnicalTraders

Commodities are in a long-term bullish trend. The series of rallies and pauses in price are signs of strength and point to higher prices in the coming months.

Host Craig Hemke of Sprott Precious Metals Projections sits down with Chris Vermeulen of The Technical Traders to break down all the charts you need to prepare for the month ahead.

In this edition of the Precious Metals Projections, you’ll hear:

Predictions for the USD and Precious Metals.

Why July is starting to show signs of a market top.

What’s the best asset now and the worst asset now?

New program to help kids get an URLYstart on business.

