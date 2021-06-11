11 Jun

XAGUSD Impulse Or Triple Zigzag?

June 11, 2021

By Orbex

The current XAGUSD structure suggests the development of a large cycle wave y. This takes the form of a triple zigzag.

The second intervening wave Ⓧ of this triple zigzag has ended. This came in the form of an intermediate triple combination consisting of sub-waves (W)-(X)-(Y)-(X)-(Z).

It is likely that the development of this pattern is close to the end. In the short term, prices could rise to 29.38 in the wave (Z). At that level, it will be at 76.4% of wave (Y).

After the primary wave Ⓧ, prices could decline below 23.75, marked by the wave Ⓨ.

However, there is a possibility that the market is forming a global impulse, consisting of cycle waves I-II-III-IV-V.

In April, the construction of a cycle correction IV in the form of a double zigzag ended. Then the price began to rise rapidly within the impulse wave V.

Primary sub-waves ①-②-③-④ could have already completed.

If this is the case, then in the near future the price growth could continue in the primary fifth wave to 31.33. At that level, cycle degree wave V will be at 50% of impulse III.

Shipping is tough on the climate and hard to clean up – these innovations can help cut emissions Jun 11, 2021 - By Jing Sun, University of Michigan  - Ships carry more than 80% of world trade, and they rely heavily on some of the least environmentally friendly transportation fuels available. There are no cheap, widely available solutions that can lower the…
Inflation debate volatility will shape markets for the rest of 2021 Jun 10, 2021 - By George Prior - Inflation debate volatility will define stock markets in the second half of 2021, and investors need to be “super-selective” and ensure “proper diversification,” to take advantage of the turbulence, warns the CEO of one of the…
With A Declassified Pentagon UFO Report To Be Released In Late June – Are Space Tech ETF’s MOON And UFO The 21st Century’s DOT COM Boom? Jun 9, 2021 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - Disruptive technology and science has become one of the biggest driving forces in global market acceleration over the past 20+ years.  Many of you remember the DOT COM rally and how that technology disruption, even in an…