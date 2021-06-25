Why This Royalty Company Believes It Is a Good Way to Play Commodities and Inflation

Source: Streetwise Reports 06/25/2021

In Streetwise Reports’ Streetwise Live broadcast on June 22, 2021, Vox Royalty CEO Kyle Floyd and VP of Corporate Development Simon Cooper discuss investing in a royalty company for exposure to commodities and protection against inflation.

Host Cyndi Edwards began by introducing Vox Royalty Corp. (VOX:TSX.V), represented on the broadcast by its CEO Kyle Floyd and its Vice President of Corporate Development Simon Cooper. Edwards noted that Cantor Fitzgerald, Red Cloud Securities and Paradigm Capital are among the brokerage firms with a Buy recommendation and a one-year target price between $4.25 and $5 per share on this royalty company.

Edwards said that commodities are the top investment for 2021, according to Forbes, and investing in a royalty company is one way to “get the most bang for your buck” in that market. For longer than the past decade, these companies have outperformed the physical metals, mining companies and the Standard & Poor’s 500.

Next, Floyd and Cooper answered questions about the benefits Vox offers investors. For one, Floyd said, his royalty company captures value in the commodities sector and passes if on to shareholders. Vox cherry picks and adds to its portfolio only what it deems to be the best royalty assets. To find those, the company’s technical team, composed of experienced mining engineers and geologists, evaluates thousands of royalty projects.

Two, Vox does not experience two significant inflation effects that mining companies do: increased costs and asset-level dilution when raising capital. Yet, the royalty company still benefits from the growth of its royalty asset companies.

Three, Vox’s diverse portfolio of 50-plus global royalties helps mitigate against single-asset risk, Cooper said. The royalty company’s technical team is sure to identify and consider the level of risk mitigation each prospective royalty project offers when considering them as acquisitions.

Also, Vox offers investors potential upside with every stock-moving catalyst tied to each of its royalty project. One such catalyst is resource expansion, and today, more than 100,000 meters are being drilling at some of Vox’s key gold assets. Other catalysts are development milestones, such as a first gold pour, imminent at Vox’s Segilola royalty, and a production increase, under consideration by one of Vox’s producing iron ore asset operators.

“All of that adds value to our shareholders at no extra cost to Vox, and it really just highlights the benefits of the royalty model in action,” Cooper said.

Edwards moved to the topic of commodities and asked Floyd how much of their portfolio investors should devote to commodities. His answer was 2–5%, based on the longstanding recommendation of leading analysts and wealth managers. He said that because investors, small and large, generally have not followed that advice, he expects an uptick in investors moving into commodity-linked stocks as “consumers and investors wake up to inflation.”

As for the commodities that Vox’s royalties cover, Cooper said they include many metals but primarily precious metals. This precious metals weighting of about 75–80% is intentional, and management intends to maintain it. Vox offers investors exposure to silver, for example, through the large, undeveloped Bowdens project in Australia and exposure to platinum group metals through the Pedra Branca project in Brazil. Other metals in Vox’s royalty portfolio are copper, zinc, cobalt, graphite, vanadium, titanium and more.

In a higher price environment for commodities, Vox’s producing, and therefore, paying royalty assets, a better price means immediately greater revenue, Cooper noted. Also with a higher price, producers may increase production, one of the catalysts offering upside. As for Vox’s development royalty assets, a better price allows the operating companies to put more capital into their project, say, to drill for resource expansion, another catalyst.

“We’re seeing those catalysts play out now, particularly in places like Western Australia where we have a big part of our portfolio,” Cooper said. “In relative terms, the Australian dollar gold environment is still very healthy and very buoyant.”

Lastly, Edwards asked Floyd why investors should buy Vox now.

“Vox is trading at a discount to its peers lacking the growth that Vox has, and we’ve never had more delineated growth in front of us in all capacities that matter for a royalty company—royalties acquired, resources and reserves increasing, production increasing and that resulting in cash flow increasing,” he said. “So we’re on an exponential ramp in terms of revenue and cash flow, and that’s very, very significant for investors.”

Watch the broadcast here:

Streetwise Reports Disclosure:

1) Doresa Banning compiled this article for Streetwise Reports LLC and provides services to Streetwise Reports as an independent contractor. She or members of her household own securities of the following companies mentioned in the article: None. She or members of her household are paid by the following companies mentioned in this article: None.

2) The following companies mentioned in this article are billboard sponsors of Streetwise Reports: None. Click here for important disclosures about sponsor fees.

3) Comments and opinions expressed are those of the specific experts and not of Streetwise Reports or its officers. The information provided above is for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

4) The article does not constitute investment advice. Each reader is encouraged to consult with his or her individual financial professional and any action a reader takes as a result of information presented here is his or her own responsibility. By opening this page, each reader accepts and agrees to Streetwise Reports’ terms of use and full legal disclaimer. This article is not a solicitation for investment. Streetwise Reports does not render general or specific investment advice and the information on Streetwise Reports should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Streetwise Reports does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company mentioned on Streetwise Reports.

5) From time to time, Streetwise Reports LLC and its directors, officers, employees or members of their families, as well as persons interviewed for articles and interviews on the site, may have a long or short position in securities mentioned. Directors, officers, employees or members of their immediate families are prohibited from making purchases and/or sales of those securities in the open market or otherwise from the time of the decision to publish an article until three business days after the publication of the article. The foregoing prohibition does not apply to articles that in substance only restate previously published company releases. As of the date of this article, officers and/or employees of Streetwise Reports LLC (including members of their household) own securities of Vox Royalties, a company mentioned in this article.

Streetwise Live Disclosures:

This broadcast does not constitute investment advice. Each viewer is encouraged to consult with his or her individual financial professional and any action a viewer takes as a result of information presented here is his or her own responsibility. This broadcast is not a solicitation for investment. Streetwise Live! does not render general or specific investment advice and the information should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Streetwise Live! does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company mentioned here.

Statements and opinions expressed are the opinions of the presenters and not of Streetwise Live! or its officers. The presenters are wholly responsible for the validity of the statements. The presenter was not paid by Streetwise Live! for this broadcast. Streetwise Live! requires presenters to disclose any shareholdings in, or economic relationships with, companies that they write about. Streetwise Live! relies upon the authors to accurately provide this information and Streetwise Live! has no means of verifying its accuracy.

The following companies discussed in this broadcast have paid a $10,000 fee to participate: Vox Royalty Corp.

From time to time, Streetwise Live! and its directors, officers, employees or members of their families, as well as persons interviewed for broadcasts and interviews on the site, may have a long or short position in securities mentioned. As of the date of this broadcast, officers and/or employees of Streetwise Live! (including members of their household) own securities of the following companies discussed in this broadcast: None. Vox Royalty Corp. is not a billboard sponsor of Streetwise Reports, an affiliate of Streetwise Live! (description available at https://www.streetwisereports.com/disclaimer/).

Kyle Floyd – CEO and chairman of Vox Royalty Corp. owns securities of the company

Simon Cooper – Vice President of Corporate Development, Vox Royalty Corp. owns securities of the company