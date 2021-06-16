16 Jun

When History Repeats Itself – Bullish Triangle Pattern In Silver Price Reminiscent Of Beginning Of Heart-Stopping 2009 Bull Run To $50

June 16, 2021

By TheTechnicalTraders

Chris Vermeulen, the founder and chief market strategist of TheTechnicalTraders.com, talks with Patrick Vierra on Metal Money to discuss how the bullish triangle pattern in silver now mirrors 2009 before the breakout to the 2011 silver price peak.

CLICK ON THE IMAGE BELOW TO WATCH THE INTERVIEW

GET YOUR DAILY DOSE OF CHRIS’S SILVER AND GOLD ANALYSIS ALONG WITH THE HOTTEST ETFS TO TRADE WITH BAN TRADER PRO!

TheTechnicalTraders.com

Financial News Metals
