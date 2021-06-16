When History Repeats Itself – Bullish Triangle Pattern In Silver Price Reminiscent Of Beginning Of Heart-Stopping 2009 Bull Run To $50

Chris Vermeulen, the founder and chief market strategist of TheTechnicalTraders.com, talks with Patrick Vierra on Metal Money to discuss how the bullish triangle pattern in silver now mirrors 2009 before the breakout to the 2011 silver price peak.
Chris Vermeulen, the founder and chief market strategist of TheTechnicalTraders.com, talks with Patrick Vierra on Metal Money to discuss how the bullish triangle pattern in silver now mirrors 2009 before the breakout to the 2011 silver price peak.
Risk Disclosure: Foreign Currency trading and trading on margin carries a high level of risk and can result in loss of part or all of your investment. Due to the level of risk and market volatility, Foreign Currency trading may not be suitable for all investors and you should not invest money you cannot afford to lose. Before deciding to invest in the foreign currency exchange market you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign currency exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor should you have any doubts.
All information and opinions on this website are for general informational purposes only and do not constitute investment advice.