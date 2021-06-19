19 Jun

What’s the charitable deduction? An economist explains

June 19, 2021

By Patrick Rooney, IUPUI 

The charitable deduction is a dollar-for-dollar reduction in taxable income that lowers what someone owes the Internal Revenue Service. Only donations to tax-exempt charities count.

This giving incentive is available only for the 10% of American taxpayers who itemize their tax returns. Taxpayers who itemize can sum up certain expenses, such as the interest they pay to for a home mortgage, and then subtract that money from their taxable income.

Here’s a hypothetical example: Clara Doe, a veterinarian, pays a 32% marginal tax rate on her US$200,000 income as a single filer. Because she itemizes, her $100 annual donation to a local food pantry costs her $68 after taxes. Uncle Sam essentially pays the rest by giving her a tax break.

Most Americans instead use the standard deduction, a set amount of money based on how you file your taxes. As as of 2021, the standard deduction was $12,550 for single taxpayers. People claiming it subtract that amount from their income to see how much of it is subject to the income tax. The standard deduction usually saves more money than itemizing.

Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Reports: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




With the standard deduction, giving $100 costs, well, $100.

Why the charitable deduction matters

People give to charities for many reasons. Tax breaks cannot be the main one because giving money away doesn’t make you better off financially.

As is true elsewhere, Americans tend to donate more with government incentives. Similarly, donors usually give away smaller shares of their income when Uncle Sam scales back those advantages.

Consider what happened once the 2017 tax reform package took effect. Many economists predicted beforehand that its reduction in giving incentives would prompt American taxpayers to give less to charity. And that did happen in 2018.

Although charitable giving has since rebounded, reaching new records, I believe the total could have been higher if more Americans could deduct charitable contributions from their taxable income.

How many Americans claim the charitable deduction?

In 2019, only an estimated 8.5% of taxpayers took advantage of this century-old tax break. Nearly three times as many Americans were claiming this deduction before the 2017 tax reforms.

There’s a simple explanation for this decline: The tax package nearly doubled the standard deduction. Most people who were itemizing until 2018 are now better off if they take the standard deduction instead.

That could change after 2025, when many of the 2017 tax reforms will expire.

About the Author:

The Conversation U.S. publishes short, accessible explanations of newsworthy subjects by academics in their areas of expertise.The Conversation

Patrick Rooney, Executive Associate Dean for Academic Programs, Glenn Family Chair, and Professor of Economics and Philanthropic Studies, IUPUI

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

 

Economics & Fundamentals Financial News
What Is The New Norm In The Stock Market When It Seems Normal No Longer Exists? Jun 18, 2021 - By TheTechnicalTraders  Covid 19 and the havoc it has created in world economies is unlike anything we have seen before. Yet when we look at the stock market charts they continue to go up.  We have bad jobs data –…
Cryptos: What the “Bizarre” World of Non-Fungible Tokens May Be Signaling Jun 18, 2021 - By Elliott Wave International The world of cryptos includes something known as non-fungible tokens, which go by the acronym NFTs. If you're unfamiliar with them, they're a bit bizarre but quite simple. Here's what the April Global Market Perspective, a…
Wall Street Smart Money Is Accumulating Physical Silver Ahead Of New Basel III Regulations And Price Explosion To $44 An Ounce Jun 18, 2021 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - Recently, Gold and Silver have somewhat stalled after a fairly solid upside price trend in April and May 2021.  Looking at the longer-term Weekly Silver chart, we believe Silver is ready to pounce with a big move…