29 Jun

USOIL Correction (4) To Complete Near 57.76

June 29, 2021

By Orbex

The current structure suggests that USOIL is forming a bullish impulse trend. After the end of the primary sub-waves ① and ②, the market continues to rise in the primary third wave. Wave ③ consists of sub-waves ①-②-③-④-⑤ of the intermediate degree.

The intermediate wave (3) has most likely come to an end. The last wave of which has taken the form of an ending diagonal.

It is likely that the price will move within an A-B-C zigzag pattern that can complete an intermediate corrective wave (4) near 57.76. At that level, wave (4) will be at 50% of wave (3).

Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Reports: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Let’s consider an alternative scenario in which the formation of the primary impulse wave ③ is already close to the end.

The primary wave ③ consists of five sub-waves (1)-(2)-(3)-(4)-(5), where four parts out of five already look completed. The last wave (5) is half-built.

In the short term, the price will most likely roll back a little in correction 4, then it will start to rise again in wave 5 to 82.90. At that level, intermediate wave (5) will be at 76.45% of wave (3).

After the end of the entire primary wave ③, a move below the primary correction ④ is likely.

By Orbex

Energy Financial News
The neuroscience behind why your brain may need time to adjust to ‘un-social distancing’ Jun 29, 2021 - By Kareem Clark, Virginia Tech  With COVID-19 vaccines working and restrictions lifting across the country, it’s finally time for those now vaccinated who’ve been hunkered down at home to ditch the sweatpants and reemerge from their Netflix caves. But your…
Solar Installations Steady but Polysilicon Costs Climb, Extending Delays Jun 28, 2021 - Source: McAlinden Research for Streetwise Reports   06/25/2021  McAlinden Research Partners maintains that robust corporate and governmental investment in renewable energy should drive global solar installations higher in 2021, while noting that the industry will continue to struggle with supply-side headwinds…
Apple between US China Wars Jun 28, 2021 - By Dan Steinbock - America's most valuable $2 trillion company is no longer immune to US geopolitics. Apple's global success is an anomaly to the protectionist Trump-Biden administrations - for all the wrong reasons. Recently, Apple announced a set of…