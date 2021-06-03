The Analytical Overview of the Main Currency Pairs on 2021.06.03

by JustForex

The EUR/USD currency pair Technical indicators of the currency pair: Prev Open: 1.2212

Prev Close: 1.2209

% chg. over the last day: -0.02% The EUR/USD currency pair is in the wide range of 1.2168-1.2243. Yesterday, the price tested the priority change level, but buyers managed to defend their positions. Fundamental data in Europe indicates that the Eurozone economy is recovering, but there is a slight acceleration in inflation, which is a restraining factor for the euro. Trading recommendations Support levels: 1.2168, 1.2138, 1.2115, 1.2074, 1.2026, 1.2002, 1.1957

Resistance levels: 1.2212, 1.2243, 1.2311 The trend remains bullish. The price is trading near the moving average. The MACD indicator has become inactive. Under such market conditions, it is better to look for buy trades from the support levels, relying on the continuation of the price growth. But it should not be missed that the price is inside a wide corridor. Alternative scenario: if the price breaks down through the 1.2168 support level and fixes below, the general uptrend is likely to be broken. News feed for 2021.06.03: – US ADP Non-Farm Employment Change at 15:15 (GMT+3);

– US Initial Jobless Claims (w/w) at 15:30 (GMT+3);

– US ISM Service PMI (m/m) at 17:00 (GMT+3).

The GBP/USD currency pair Technical indicators of the currency pair: Prev Open: 1.4147

Prev Close: 1.4169

% chg. over the last day: +0.16% The British pound is still trading within the wide corridor of 1.4110-1.4207. On Tuesday, the price tested the lower boundary of the range, where there was a sharp bounce with an impulsive move. This is a good sign for a continuation of the uptrend. Fundamental indicators also speak in favor of strengthening the British currency. Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter







Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Reports: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.





Trading recommendations Support levels: 1.4110, 1.4075, 1.3996, 1.3913,1.3835, 1.3801, 1.3756, 1.3690

Resistance levels: 1.4207, 1.4338 For the GBP/USD currency pair, the trend remains bullish. The price is trading near the moving average, the MACD indicator has become inactive. Under such market conditions, traders are better to look for buy trades from the nearest support levels. Now the price is in the middle of a wide flat, so it is better to look for entry points on lower timeframes. Alternative scenario: if the price breaks through the 1.4075 support level and consolidates below, the bullish scenario is likely to be canceled. News feed for 2021.06.03: – UK BOE Governor Andrew Bailey Speaks at 19:00 (GMT+3).

The USD/JPY currency pair Technical indicators of the currency pair: Prev Open: 109.47

Prev Close: 109.56

% chg. over the last day: +0.08% On Wednesday, the USD/JPY currency pair broke out of a narrow flat and moved higher after a reverse test. At the moment, the Japanese Yen looks the weakest among the major forex currencies. Trading recommendations Support levels: 109.28, 109.00, 108.66, 108.44, 108.19, 107.77, 107.47

Resistance levels: 109.90, 110.51 At the moment, the mid-term trend is bullish. The price is above the moving average and the priority change level of 109.00. Under such market conditions, traders are better to look for buy trades from the support levels, relying on the continuation of the price growth. The weakness of the US dollar index is a limiting factor for growth. When both currencies show weakness, as a rule, the price forms a wide flat range. Alternative scenario: if the price falls below 109.00, the general downtrend is likely to resume. There is no news feed for today.

The USD/CAD currency pair Technical indicators of the currency pair: Prev Open: 1.2070

Prev Close: 1.2034

% chg. over the last day: -0.30% The USD/CAD currency pair fell to the lower boundary of the range and tested the false breakdown zone. A price move below this area will continue the bearish medium-term trend. It is important now for the buyers to defend the support level of 1.2032. Trading recommendations Support levels: 1.2032, 1.1944

Resistance levels: 1.2137, 1.2251, 1.2321, 1.2388, 1.2414, 1.2519 The local downtrend line has not yet been broken, so the trend remains bearish. Under such market conditions, traders are better to look for both sell trades from the nearest resistance levels and buy trades from the support levels, but only on intraday timeframes within the upside momentum. But it should be noted that the price is inside a wide corridor of 1.2032-1.2137. Alternative scenario: if the price breaks out through the 1.2137 resistance level and fixes above, a local corrective uptrend is likely to form. There is no news feed for today.

by JustForex

This article reflects a personal opinion and should not be interpreted as an investment advice, and/or offer, and/or a persistent request for carrying out financial transactions, and/or a guarantee, and/or a forecast of future events.