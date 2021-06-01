The Analytical Overview of the Main Currency Pairs on 2021.06.01

by JustForex

The EUR/USD currency pair Technical indicators of the currency pair: Prev Open: 1.2197

Prev Close: 1.2223

% chg. over the last day: +0.21% The euro ended the month on a positive note. The US Federal Reserve is not planning to change its monetary policy until the end of the year, so the European currency still has enough time to continue its growth. A lot of economic statistics from Europe will be released today. Trading recommendations Support levels: 1.2205, 1.2168, 1.2138, 1.2115, 1.2074, 1.2026, 1.2002, 1.1957

Resistance levels: 1.2243, 1.2311 The trend remains bullish. The price is trading above the moving average again. Yesterday, the price managed to fix above the resistance level of 1.2205, despite the bank holiday in the US. But there is a slight divergence on the MACD indicator, so traders should expect a small pullback. Under such market conditions, it is better to look for buy trades from the support levels. Alternative scenario: if the price breaks through the 1.2168 support level and fixes below, the general uptrend is likely to be broken. News feed for 2021.06.01: – Germany Manufacturing PMI (m/m) at 10:55 (GMT+3);

– Germany Unemployment Rate (m/m) at 10:55 (GMT+3);

– EU Manufacturing PMI (m/m) at 11:00 (GMT+3);

– EU Consumer Price Index (m/m) at 12:00 (GMT+3);

– US ISM Manufacturing PMI (m/m) at 17:00 (GMT+3).

The GBP/USD currency pair Technical indicators of the currency pair: Prev Open: 1.4175

Prev Close: 1.4205

Trading recommendations Support levels: 1.4207, 1.4110, 1.4075, 1.3996, 1.3913,1.3835, 1.3801, 1.3756, 1.3690

Resistance levels: 1.4338 For the GBP/USD currency pair, the trend remains bullish. The price is above the moving average, the MACD indicator has returned to the positive zone. Traders are better to look for buy trades from the nearest support levels. A breakout of the 1.4107 resistance level opened the way to 1.4338. Alternative scenario: if the price breaks through the 1.4075 support level and consolidates below, the bullish scenario is likely to be canceled. News feed for 2021.06.01: – UK BOE Governor Andrew Bailey Speaks at 18:00 (GMT+3).

The USD/JPY currency pair Technical indicators of the currency pair: Prev Open: 109.76

Prev Close: 109.57

% chg. over the last day: -0.17% Yesterday, the USD/JPY currency pair broke through the local uptrend line and lowered to the moving average. The correction was deeper, but this is normal for reversal movements. Trading recommendations Support levels: 109.28, 109.00, 108.66, 108.44, 108.19, 107.77, 107.47

Resistance levels: 109.64, 109.95, 110.51 At the moment, the mid-term trend is bullish. The price is above the moving average and the priority change level of 109.00. Under such market conditions, traders are better to look for buy trades from the support levels, relying on the continuation of the price growth. Alternative scenario: if the price falls below 109.00, the general downtrend is likely to resume. There is no news feed for today.

The USD/CAD currency pair Technical indicators of the currency pair: Prev Open: 1.2063

Prev Close: 1.2057

% chg. over the last day: -0.05% The USD/CAD currency pair decreased from the narrow flat and is moving towards the lower boundary of the 1.2032-1.2137 range. The quarterly Canadian GDP report is expected today, so volatility may increase. Trading recommendations Support levels: 1.2032, 1.1944

Resistance levels: 1.2137, 1.2251, 1.2321, 1.2388, 1.2414, 1.2519 The local uptrend line was broken. With the price trading below the moving average and the priority change level, the mid-term trend remains bearish. Under such market conditions, traders are better to look for sell trades from the nearest resistance levels. But it should not be missed that the price is inside a wide corridor. Alternative scenario: if the price breaks through the 1.2137 resistance level and fixes above, a local corrective uptrend is likely to form. News feed for 2021.06.01: – Canada GDP (m/m) at 15:30 (GMT+3).

