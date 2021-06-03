The Air Is Better Up Here: Blue Skies In Our Future For Gold And Silver – Sprott Precious Metals Projections, June 2021

We’ve seen some big rallies in gold over the last few months, and as we wrap up the month of May, the long-term charts are looking good. Once again, host Craig Hemke of Sprott Precious Metals Projections sits down with Chris Vermeulen of the Technical Traders to break down all the gold and silver charts you need to prepare for the month ahead.
In this edition of the Precious Metals Projections, you’ll hear:
- Predictions for the GDX
- Why June will be a volatile month
- Plus: What’s the best asset now?
TO VIEW CHRIS’S FULL THOUGHTS ON THIS MONTH’S GOLD AND SILVER CHARTS, CLICK BELOW TO WATCH THE INTERVIEW
GET YOUR VIDEO MARKET UPDATE AND HOTLIST OF THE BEST ASSETS TO TRADE DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX EVERY MORNING WITH BAN TRADER PRO
Free Reports:
Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter
Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Reports: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.