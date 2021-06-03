03 Jun

The Air Is Better Up Here: Blue Skies In Our Future For Gold And Silver – Sprott Precious Metals Projections, June 2021

June 3, 2021

By TheTechnicalTraders 

We’ve seen some big rallies in gold over the last few months, and as we wrap up the month of May, the long-term charts are looking good. Once again, host Craig Hemke of Sprott Precious Metals Projections sits down with Chris Vermeulen of the Technical Traders to break down all the gold and silver charts you need to prepare for the month ahead.

In this edition of the Precious Metals Projections, you’ll hear:

  • Predictions for the GDX
  • Why June will be a volatile month
  • Plus: What’s the best asset now?

TO VIEW CHRIS’S FULL THOUGHTS ON THIS MONTH’S GOLD AND SILVER CHARTS, CLICK BELOW TO WATCH THE INTERVIEW

