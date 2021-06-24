SPX500 Has Primary Impulse Wave ③ Ended?

By Orbex
The SPX500 stock index is forming a large impulse consisting of sub-waves I-II-III-IV-V. At the time of writing, we are in the final cycle wave V.
The primary third wave is under development and shown by intermediate sub-waves (1)-(2)-(3)-(4)-(5).
In the short term, the market could move lower in the minor wave 4, then the bulls can send the market to 4624.51. At that level, intermediate wave (5) will be at 123.6% of wave (3).
Free Reports:
Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter
Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Reports: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.
However, there is a possibility that the formation of the primary impulse wave ③ has already come to an end. This means that in the near future the market will collapse within the primary fourth correction.
Thus, if our assumption is confirmed, then we could expect the formation of a bearish zigzag of the intermediate degree to 3325.41. At that level, the primary wave ④ will be at 38.2% of impulse wave ③.
By Orbex