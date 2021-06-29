Spanish Court Decisions ‘Appear to Favor’ Canadian Explorer in Tender Process

Source: Streetwise Reports 06/29/2021

A Research Capital Corp. report discusses how Spanish court decisions affect Emerita Resources and why it believes the company is an excellent vehicle for investors to gain exposure to very promising base metal projects in Spain.

In a June 24 research note, Research Capital Corp. analyst Adam Schatzker reported that previous decisions in the Spanish courts related to the tender process for the Aznalcóllar project, still pending, bode well for Emerita Resources Corp. (EMO:TSX.V; EMOTF:OTCMKTS; LLJ:FSE). These decisions, which Emerita detailed in a press release, all have been against the company also bidding for Aznalcóllar.

“The outcome looks to be quite positive for Emerita and points to a higher probability that the company will eventually be declared the winning bidder for the tender,” wrote Schatzker. “If Emerita is declared the winner, our target price would, all other things being equal, increase to CA$3.30 per share.” The current target price is CA$2.30/share, and the share price is trading at around CA$1.15.

Schatzker added that “Emerita is an excellent vehicle for investors to gain exposure to very promising base metal projects in Spain (including the already-won tender for the IBW project).”

The analyst listed some of the points Emerita made in its recap of legal decisions regarding the Aznalcóllar tender process and noted that in sum, they “seem to favor” the Canadian explorer.

Emerita’s release indicated that three Spanish courts, of various levels, deemed that crimes had been committed during the Aznalcóllar tender process. A provincial court ruled that the investigation into the allegations was finished and closed, thus past the point of appeal, and the next step was a formal trial of the defendants. Further, the charges against some of them are more serious than prevarication, the least serious corruption offense, and the convicted may have to serve prison time. Another recent decision required all 14 accused individuals, rather than just seven as previously determined by the courts, to face possible sentencing.

“We do not know how long the process will take before the final decision on the tender process is made and whether there are any other legal paths the opposing party can take at this time,” Schatzker wrote. “However, it appears that the other party may have run out of options.”

Research Capital has a Speculative Buy rating on Emerita.

Disclosure:

1) Doresa Banning compiled this article for Streetwise Reports LLC and provides services to Streetwise Reports as an independent contractor. She or members of her household own securities of the following companies mentioned in the article: None. She or members of her household are paid by the following companies mentioned in this article: None.

2) The following companies mentioned in this article are billboard sponsors of Streetwise Reports: Emerita Resources. Click here for important disclosures about sponsor fees.

3) Comments and opinions expressed are those of the specific experts and not of Streetwise Reports or its officers. The information provided above is for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

4) The article does not constitute investment advice. Each reader is encouraged to consult with his or her individual financial professional and any action a reader takes as a result of information presented here is his or her own responsibility. By opening this page, each reader accepts and agrees to Streetwise Reports’ terms of use and full legal disclaimer. This article is not a solicitation for investment. Streetwise Reports does not render general or specific investment advice and the information on Streetwise Reports should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Streetwise Reports does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company mentioned on Streetwise Reports.

5) From time to time, Streetwise Reports LLC and its directors, officers, employees or members of their families, as well as persons interviewed for articles and interviews on the site, may have a long or short position in securities mentioned. Directors, officers, employees or members of their immediate families are prohibited from making purchases and/or sales of those securities in the open market or otherwise from the time of the decision to publish an article until three business days after the publication of the article. The foregoing prohibition does not apply to articles that in substance only restate previously published company releases. As of the date of this article, officers and/or employees of Streetwise Reports LLC (including members of their household) own securities of Emerita Resources, a company mentioned in this article.

Disclosures from Research Capital Corp., Emerita Resources Corp., Update, June 24, 2021

RELEVANT DISCLOSURES APPLICABLE TO COMPANIES UNDER COVERAGE

1. Relevant disclosures required under Rule 3400 applicable to companies under coverage discussed in this research report are available on our web site at www.researchcapital.ca.

2. This Issuer has generated investment banking revenue for Research Capital Corp.

ANALYST CERTIFICATION

I, Adam Schatzker, certify the views expressed in this report were formed by my review of relevant company data and industry

investigation, and accurately reflect my opinion about the investment merits of the securities mentioned in the report. I also certify that my compensation is not related to specific recommendations or views expressed in this report.

Each analyst of Research Capital Corporation whose name appears in this report hereby certifies that (i) the recommendations and opinions expressed in this research report accurately reflect the analyst’s personal views and (ii) no part of the research analyst’s compensation was or will be directly or indirectly related to the specific conclusions or recommendations expressed in this research report.

Research Capital Corporation, its directors, officers and other employees may, from time to time, have positions in the securities mentioned herein.