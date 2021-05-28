Q4 Mill Commissioning Scheduled for Sector-Outperform Rated Silver Miner

Source: Streetwise Reports 05/28/2021

A Scotiabank report recommends MAG Silver “as a near-term emerging producer with projected AISC (all-in sustaining costs) of half those the operating peer group.”

In a May 18 research note, Scotiabank analyst Trevor Turnbull provided an update on MAG Silver Corp.’s (MAG:TSX; MAG:NYSE A) Juanicipio and Deer Trail assets.

Regarding Juanicipio, where MAG has a 44% interest and Fresnillo 56%, MAG reported that grades of precious and base metals achieved during Q1/21 were the highest to date. For instance, silver grades increased 40% since 2020, coming in at 458 grams per ton (458 g/t). Gold grades and base metals were also the highest to date and still significantly lower than the resource grade,” Turnbull noted.

In terms of finances relative to Juanicipio, Turnbull reported, MAG’s share of the “Juanicipio JV pre-commercial production profit was about $3.6 million in Q1.”

Total remaining capex for the project is about $168 million; MAG’s share is $74 million. Of the overall initial capital budget of $440 million, the joint venture spent $272 million through Q1/21.

“MAG has cash of $93 million, and there is minor, although increasing, revenue coming in from processing about 16,000 tons (16 Kt) per month,” Turnbull wrote.

Construction of the 4 Kt per day capacity Juanicipio plant continues; completion of the semi-autogenous grinding and ball mills should be done this quarter, Turnbull indicated. Commissioning is expected in Q4/21, with the joint venture aiming to reach 40–50% of capacity by year-end 2021.

As for MAG’s Deer Trail project, Turnbull relayed that drilling there continues. The company already completed 70% of the phase one drill program, for which assays are pending, and intends to wrap it up this quarter. MAG intends to carry out a phase two program, currently in the planning stage.

About the Canadian exploration and development company, Turnbull concluded, “We continue to recommend MAG Silver as a near-term emerging producer with projected all-in sustaining costs of half those of the operating peer group.”

Scotiabank has a Sector Outperform rating and a US$28.50 per share target price on MAG, the stock of which is trading now at about US$21.49 per share.

Disclosure:

1) Doresa Banning compiled this article for Streetwise Reports LLC and provides services to Streetwise Reports as an independent contractor. She or members of her household own securities of the following companies mentioned in the article: None. She or members of her household are paid by the following companies mentioned in this article: None.

2) The following companies mentioned in this article are billboard sponsors of Streetwise Reports: MAG Silver. Click here for important disclosures about sponsor fees.

3) Comments and opinions expressed are those of the specific experts and not of Streetwise Reports or its officers. The information provided above is for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

4) The article does not constitute investment advice. Each reader is encouraged to consult with his or her individual financial professional and any action a reader takes as a result of information presented here is his or her own responsibility. By opening this page, each reader accepts and agrees to Streetwise Reports’ terms of use and full legal disclaimer. This article is not a solicitation for investment. Streetwise Reports does not render general or specific investment advice and the information on Streetwise Reports should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Streetwise Reports does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company mentioned on Streetwise Reports.

5) From time to time, Streetwise Reports LLC and its directors, officers, employees or members of their families, as well as persons interviewed for articles and interviews on the site, may have a long or short position in securities mentioned. Directors, officers, employees or members of their immediate families are prohibited from making purchases and/or sales of those securities in the open market or otherwise from the time of the decision to publish an article until three business days after the publication of the article. The foregoing prohibition does not apply to articles that in substance only restate previously published company releases.

Disclosures from Scotiabank, MAG Silver Corp., May 18, 2021

The Research Analyst(s) responsible for the preparation of this document may interact with trading desk personnel, sales

personnel and other parties for the purpose of gathering, applying and interpreting market information.

In the normal course of offering investment and banking products and services to clients, Scotiabank may act in several capacities (including issuer, market maker, underwriter, distributor, index sponsor, swap counterparty, and calculation agent) simultaneously with respect to a product, giving rise to potential conflicts of interest. Scotiabank uses controls such as information barriers to manage conflicts should they arise. Scotiabank and its affiliates, officers, directors, and employees may have long or short positions (including hedging and trading positions), trade as principal and buy and sell in instruments or

derivatives identified herein; such transactions or positions may be inconsistent with the opinions expressed in this document.

Recipients of this document should expect that Scotiabank will from time to time perform services (including investment banking or capital market services) in connection with the services and activities described in this document and that they may perform services for and engage in transactions with other market participants, including the issuers of certain of the investments underlying the transactions herein.

Company Disclosures: Research Analyst Trevor Turnbull visited the Juanicipio project, an underground mine development, on February 5, 2014. The issuer paid for a portion of the travel-related expenses incurred by the Research Analyst to visit the site.

I, Trevor Turnbull, certify that (1) the views expressed in this report in connection with securities or issuers that I analyze accurately reflect my personal views and (2) no part of my compensation was, is, or will be directly or indirectly, related to the specific recommendations or views expressed by me in this report.

Research Analyst compensation is not based on investment or corporate banking revenues; however, compensation may relate to the revenues of Scotiabank as a whole, of which investment banking, corporate banking, sales and trading are a part.