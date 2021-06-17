17 Jun

Murrey Math Lines 17.06.2021 (USDCHF, GOLD)

June 17, 2021

Article By RoboForex.com

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

In the H4 chart, after breaking the 200-day Moving Average, USDCHF is trading above it, thus indicating a possible ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to test 5/8, rebound from it, and then resume growing to reach the resistance at 7/8. Still, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 5/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may correct towards the support at 4/8.

USDCHF_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue the ascending tendency.

USDCHF_M15
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

In the H4 chart, XAUUSD is trading below the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating a descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to test 2/8, break it, and continue falling to reach the support at 1/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 3/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may reverse and grow towards the resistance at 4/8.

XAUUSD_H4
As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue moving downwards.

XAUUSD_M15

