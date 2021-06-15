15 Jun

Murrey Math Lines 15.06.2021 (AUDUSD, NZDUSD)

June 15, 2021

Article By RoboForex.com

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

In the H4 chart, after breaking the 200-day Moving Average, AUDUSD is trading below it to indicate a possible descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to break 6/8 and then continue moving downwards to reach the support at 5/8. However, this scenario may be canceled if the price breaks 7/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may reverse and grow towards the resistance at 8/8.

AUDUSD_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue trading downwards.

AUDUSD_M15
NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

In the H4 chart, NZDUSD is trading below the 200-day Moving Average to indicate a descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to break 2/8 and then continue falling to reach the support at 0/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 3/8 to the upside. In this case, the instrument may grow towards 5/8.

NZDUSD_H4
As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue its decline to reach 0/8 from the H4 chart.

NZDUSD_M15

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

