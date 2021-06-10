Murrey Math Lines 10.06.2021 (USDCHF, GOLD)

Article By RoboForex.com
USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
As we can see in the H4 chart, USDCH has rebounded from 1/8, thus indicating a possible ascending correction. In this case, the price is expected to break 2/8 and then continue growing to reach the resistance at 3/8. Still, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 1/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may fall towards the support at 0/8.
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue the ascending tendency.
Free Reports:
Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter
Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Reports: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
As we can see in the H4 chart, XAUUSD is still trading above the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating an ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to test 5/8, break it, and continue growing to reach the resistance at 6/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 4/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may reverse and correct towards 3/8.
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue moving upwards to reach 6/8 from the H4 chart.
Article By RoboForex.com
Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.