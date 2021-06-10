Murrey Math Lines 10.06.2021 (USDCHF, GOLD)

Article By RoboForex.com

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

As we can see in the H4 chart, USDCH has rebounded from 1/8, thus indicating a possible ascending correction. In this case, the price is expected to break 2/8 and then continue growing to reach the resistance at 3/8. Still, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 1/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may fall towards the support at 0/8.





In the M15 chart, the pair may break the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue the ascending tendency.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, XAUUSD is still trading above the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating an ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to test 5/8, break it, and continue growing to reach the resistance at 6/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 4/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may reverse and correct towards 3/8.





In the M15 chart, the pair may break the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue moving upwards to reach 6/8 from the H4 chart.

Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.