10 Jun

Murrey Math Lines 10.06.2021 (USDCHF, GOLD)

June 10, 2021

Article By RoboForex.com

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

As we can see in the H4 chart, USDCH has rebounded from 1/8, thus indicating a possible ascending correction. In this case, the price is expected to break 2/8 and then continue growing to reach the resistance at 3/8. Still, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 1/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may fall towards the support at 0/8.

USDCHF_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

In the M15 chart, the pair may break the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue the ascending tendency.

Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Reports: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




USDCHF_M15
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, XAUUSD is still trading above the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating an ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to test 5/8, break it, and continue growing to reach the resistance at 6/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 4/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may reverse and correct towards 3/8.

XAUUSD_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

In the M15 chart, the pair may break the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue moving upwards to reach 6/8 from the H4 chart.

XAUUSD_M15

Article By RoboForex.com

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Financial News Forex and Currency News
Inflation debate volatility will shape markets for the rest of 2021 Jun 10, 2021 - By George Prior - Inflation debate volatility will define stock markets in the second half of 2021, and investors need to be “super-selective” and ensure “proper diversification,” to take advantage of the turbulence, warns the CEO of one of the…
With A Declassified Pentagon UFO Report To Be Released In Late June – Are Space Tech ETF’s MOON And UFO The 21st Century’s DOT COM Boom? Jun 9, 2021 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - Disruptive technology and science has become one of the biggest driving forces in global market acceleration over the past 20+ years.  Many of you remember the DOT COM rally and how that technology disruption, even in an…
El Salvador becomes first country to adopt Bitcoin – it won’t be the last Jun 9, 2021 - By George Prior - El Salvador has become on Wednesday the first country to adopt Bitcoin as official legal tender – but it will not be the last, affirms the CEO of one of the world’s leading financial advisory and…