Is Silver Currently The Dark Horse Of Precious Metals?

By TheTechnicalTraders

Chris Vermeulen joins Elijah K. Johnson from Liberty & Finance to discuss the upside potential of silver over gold. Though historically gold has been the precious metal to watch, silver is currently showing a bullish chart pattern. This indicates that people are accumulating silver. “As long as momentum and the accumulation continues,” Chris Vermeulen of The Technical Traders says, “we’re going to see this eventually break to the upside.”

CLICK ON THE IMAGE BELOW TO WATCH THE INTERVIEW

