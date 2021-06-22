22 Jun

Intraday Market Analysis – EUR In Fragile Rebound

June 22, 2021

By Orbex

EURUSD faces psychological resistance

EURUSD

The euro rises back after ECB officials’ comment that global inflation is of a temporary nature.

Indeed, the pair is consolidating, which is usually the case following a strong directional movement.

The RSI has recovered into the neutrality area. Its divergence indicates a slowdown in the sell-off. 1.1925 is the immediate resistance. Its breach would lead to the psychological level of 1.2000, where sellers are likely to double down.

Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Reports: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




A break under 1.1850 may trigger a 100-pip sell-off towards 1.1750, a critical daily support.

AUDUSD tests daily support

AUDUSD

The Australian dollar is under pressure after flat retail sales numbers in May.

The sell-off below the major daily support (0.7550) and the lower range of a near six-month consolidation, are a strong bearish signal for the coming weeks. The pair is hovering above the next support at 0.7475 from the daily timeframe.

On an intraday level, the RSI has recovered from an extremely oversold situation. The bullish divergence suggests a loss in the downward momentum. A rebound will need to clear 0.7550 to gain traction.

US 30 recovers to key resistance

Dow Jones

While the Dow Jones index recovers some of last week’s losses, sentiment, however, remains downbeat.

Price action has fallen below 33300, a critical support on the daily chart. While it would be too soon to call it an outright bearish reversal, the index is likely to go sideways in the short term.

The technical bounce may face stiff selling pressure around 34100, a demand zone turned into a supply zone as trapped buyers await to bail out unscathed. 33400 is the closest support when an overbought RSI falls back.

By Orbex

Financial News Forex and Currency News
Explorer Robert Ballard’s memoir finds shipwrecks and strange life forms in the ocean’s darkest reaches Jun 22, 2021 - By Suzanne OConnell, Wesleyan University  Who doesn’t love a good story, especially one about amazing discoveries in Earth’s farthest reaches? Oceanographer, Navy veteran and explorer Robert D. Ballard has written a memoir, “Into the Deep,” that recounts many of his…
The gas tax’s tortured history shows how hard it is to fund new infrastructure Jun 22, 2021 - By Theodore J. Kury, University of Florida  As the Biden administration and Republicans negotiate a possible infrastructure spending package, how to pay for it has been a key sticking point. President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress want to raise…
Why gain-of-function research matters Jun 22, 2021 - By David Gillum, Arizona State University and Rebecca Moritz, Colorado State University  Due to unanswered questions into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, both the U.S. government and scientists have called for a deeper examination into the validity of claims…