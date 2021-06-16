16 Jun

Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 16.06.2021 (EURUSD, USDCAD, NZDCAD)

June 16, 2021

Article By RoboForex.com

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is trading at 1.2123; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.2150 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.2040. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the resistance level. However, the bearish scenario may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.2205. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.2295.

EURUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD is trading at 1.2182; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.2160 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.2275. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.2035. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.1945. To confirm further growth, the asset must break the rising channel’s upside border and fix above 1.2225.

USDCAD
NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD is trading at 0.7136; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 0.7145 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.7065. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.7185. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.7295.

NZDUSD

