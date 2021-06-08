08 Jun

Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 08.06.2021 (EURUSD, AUDUSD, EURJPY)

June 8, 2021

Article By RoboForex.com

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is trading at 1.2178; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.2195 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.2085. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.2225. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.2315.

EURUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is trading at 0.7746; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 0.7735 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.7855. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the support level. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.7695. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.7595. To confirm further growth, the asset must break the descending channel’s upside border and fix above 0.7780.

AUDUSD
EURJPY, “Euro vs Japanese Yen”

EURJPY is trading at 133.30; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 133.55 and then resume moving downwards to reach 132.30. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 134.05. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 135.05.

EURJPY

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

