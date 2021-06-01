01 Jun

Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 01.06.2021 (EURUSD, XAUUSD, AUDUSD)

June 1, 2021

Article By RoboForex.com

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is trading at 1.2227; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.2195 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.2355. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.2155. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.2065.

EURUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Reports: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




XAUUSD is trading at 1915.00; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1900.00 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1970.00. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1865.00. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1825.00.

GOLD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is trading at 0.7739; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 0.7750 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.7625. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.7805. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.7905.

AUDUSD

Article By RoboForex.com

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Financial News Forex and Currency News
Support is growing for a universal basic income – and rightly so Jun 1, 2021 - By Guy Standing, SOAS, University of London  Wales has become the latest country to explore the idea of a universal basic income, which gives every adult a fixed amount of money, regardless of their employment status. Announcing plans for a…
Is The Cannabis Sector Mounting A Multi-Wave Rally After The Recent Bottom? Jun 1, 2021 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - After the early 2021 Cannabis rally, lead by Reddit and other speculators, the past 90+ days of price activity in this sector has resulted in a narrowing consolidation/momentum base setup.  Just last week, many Cannabis symbols broke…
US Major Indexes Consolidate Into Sideways/Flagging Pattern – Watch For Aggressive Trending Soon May 31, 2021 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - Over the past few weeks, the US major indexes have consolidated into a sideways price channel.  This is most obvious on the NASDAQ and SPY charts as we’ve seen moderately deep pullbacks through the months of April/May…