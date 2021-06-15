15 Jun

GBPJPY 161.70 Likely To Complete Cycle Wave Y

June 15, 2021

By Orbex

GBPJPY

On the chart, we could see the structure of the last actionary wave Ⓨ of the primary degree, which hints at a simple (A)-(B)-(C) zigzag.

Let’s pay attention to the last intermediate wave (C), which is currently under construction. It seems that its first four sub-waves are already completed. So there is room for growth in the final wave 5 to the 161.70 area.

At that level, intermediate impulse wave (C) will be at 76.4% of wave (A).

Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Reports: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




The alternative suggests that the cycle wave y will be more complex in its structure. This means it will take the form of a triple zigzag rather than a double one.

In this case, we can assume that the primary actionary wave Ⓨ in the form of a double zigzag was completed.

Then the market began to build a primary intervening wave Ⓧ. This wave will probably have a simple zigzag shape.

At the moment, we see a completed wave (A) of the intermediate degree. This has the structure of the leading diagonal, and the correction (B) also looks complete.

Thus, in the short term, the market could move down in wave (C) to 149.02, marked by a minor wave B.

By Orbex

Financial News Forex and Currency News
How HIGH Can It Fly? Tilray And Cannabis ETF (MJ) Prepare To Rally 25% More To The Upside Jun 14, 2021 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - Over the past few weeks, a unique opportunity continues to unfold in the Cannabis & Marijuana sector.  I highlighted this near the end of May 2021 with a research article showing how a multiple upside price wave…
Genocide Politics: The Zenz-Xinjiang Case Jun 14, 2021 - By Dan Steinbock - The Trump and Biden administrations have initiated an unsubstantiated genocide case against China. It has been opposed by White House's own legal experts. With its dark roots, genocide politics mocks real genocides. In July 2020, then-Secretary…
Historic change: Arab political parties are now legitimate partners in Israel’s politics and government Jun 14, 2021 - By Morad Elsana, American University The next government is not going to be a typical one for the citizens of the state of Israel, and especially for members of the Palestinian Arab minority, who are 20% of Israel’s population. This…