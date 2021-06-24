24 Jun

Forex Technical Analysis & Forecast 24.06.2021

June 24, 2021

Article By RoboForex.com

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After finishing another correction at 1.1960, EURUSD is forming a new descending structure to break 1.1870 and may later continue falling with the short-term target at 1.1795. After that, the instrument may start another growth towards 1.1940 and then resume trading downwards to reach 1.1660.

EURUSD
GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD has completed another correction at 1.4000; right now, it is falling to break 1.3939. Later, the market may continue trading downwards with the target at 1.3760.

GBPUSD
USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

USDRUB has finished the descending structure at 72.35. Today, the pair may correct towards 72.88 and then fall to break 72.20. After that, the instrument may start another decline with the target at 71.00.

USDRUB
USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

After completing the ascending wave at 111.00 along with the correction towards 110.66, USDJPY is growing to beak the high of this range. Possibly, the pair may continue trading upwards with the target at 111.44.

USDJPY
USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF has completed the correction at 0.9150. Today, the pair may grow to break 0.9235 and then continue moving upwards with the target at 0.9400.

USDCHF
AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

After finishing the correction at 0.7580, AUDUSD is expected to form a new descending structure towards 0.7404. Later, the market may start another growth to reach 0.7560 and then resume trading downwards with the short-term target at 0.7340.

AUDUSD
BRENT

After completing the ascending structure at 75.25 along with the correction towards 74.44, Brent is expected to resume growing to reach 76.70. Later, the market may correct to return to 74.44 and then start another growth with the target at 78.10.

BRENT
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is consolidating above 1777.77 without any particular direction. Possibly, the metal may break the range to the downside and fall with the target at 1750.70. Otherwise, the market may correct towards 1833.20 and then resume trading downwards to reach the above-mentioned target.

GOLD
S&P 500

The S&P index is still consolidating below 4262.6. Possibly, today the asset may move upwards with the short-term target at 4303.3. Later, the market may correct towards 4166.1 and then form one more ascending structure to reach 4400.0.

S&P 500

