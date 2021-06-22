22 Jun

Forex Technical Analysis & Forecast 22.06.2021

June 22, 2021

Article By RoboForex.com

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is still correcting towards 1.1944 and may later resume falling with the short-term target at 1.1750. After that, the instrument may start a new growth to return to 1.1944 and then resume trading downwards to reach 1.1660.

EURUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD continues the correction to reach 1.3941. Later, the market may form a new descending structure with the short-term target at 1.3757.

GBPUSD
USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

After finishing the ascending wave at 73.30, USDRUB is expected to consolidate below this level. After breaking this range to the downside, the instrument may start another decline to break 72.32 and then continue falling with the target at 71.00.

USDRUB
USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is growing towards 110.51. Later, the market may form a new descending structure to reach 110.11 and then resume trading upwards with the target at 111.33.

USDJPY
USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is still moving upwards to reach 0.9292. After that, the instrument may start a new correction to return to 0.9127 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 0.9400.

USDCHF
AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is still correcting towards 0.7600. Later, the market may resume trading downwards with the short-term target at 0.7451.

AUDUSD
BRENT

Brent continues growing towards 74.74 and may later form a new descending structure to reach 73.50. After that, the instrument may start another growth with the short-term target at 75.55 and then correct downwards to reach 70.00.

BRENT
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is still consolidating above 1761.78. Possibly, the metal may break the range to the upside and correct towards 1833.20. Later, the market may resume trading downwards with the target at 1750.70.

GOLD
S&P 500

After finishing the ascending wave at 4222.8, the S&P index is consolidating around this level. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may form one more ascending structure with the target at 4303.3 and then resume trading downwards to reach 4166.1.

S&P 500

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

