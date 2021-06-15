15 Jun

Forex Technical Analysis & Forecast 15.06.2021

June 15, 2021

Article By RoboForex.com

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is correcting towards 1.2136 and may later start another decline to reach 1.2090. After that, the instrument may correct towards 1.2145 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 1.2067.

EURUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Reports: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




GBPUSD is consolidating around 1.4111. Possibly, today the pair may continue trading downwards with the target at 1.4031 and then start another correction to reach 1.4141.

GBPUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

USDRUB has completed another correctional structure at 72.30. Today, the pair may fall towards 71.30 and then consolidate around this level.

USDRUB
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY has finished the ascending wave at 110.05; right now, it is consolidating around this level. Possibly, the pair may start a new correction to reach 109.70 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 110.15.

USDJPY
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is consolidating around 0.8989. Possibly, the pair may break the range to the upside and reach 0.9052. Later, the market may start a new correction to return to 0.8989 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 0.9066.

USDCHF
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is still consolidating around 0.7710. Possibly, today the pair may expand the range up to 0.7733 and then resume trading downwards with the first target at 0.7668.

AUDUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

BRENT

After completing the ascending wave at 73.00, Brent is consolidating below it. Possibly, the asset may resume trading upwards with the short-term target at 75.55. After that, the instrument may start a new correction to reach 70.00.

BRENT
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

After finishing the descending wave at 1845.00, Gold has completed the ascending impulse towards 1861.00; right now, it is consolidating below the latter level. Possibly, the metal may form one more ascending structure to reach 1881.00 and then fall to return to 1845.00. Later, the market may break the latter level and continue trading downwards with the target at 1800.00.

GOLD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

S&P 500

The S&P index is still growing with the short-term target at 4275.1. After that, the instrument may correct downwards to reach 4166.0 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 4303.0.

S&P 500

Article By RoboForex.com

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Financial News Forex and Currency News
How HIGH Can It Fly? Tilray And Cannabis ETF (MJ) Prepare To Rally 25% More To The Upside Jun 14, 2021 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - Over the past few weeks, a unique opportunity continues to unfold in the Cannabis & Marijuana sector.  I highlighted this near the end of May 2021 with a research article showing how a multiple upside price wave…
Genocide Politics: The Zenz-Xinjiang Case Jun 14, 2021 - By Dan Steinbock - The Trump and Biden administrations have initiated an unsubstantiated genocide case against China. It has been opposed by White House's own legal experts. With its dark roots, genocide politics mocks real genocides. In July 2020, then-Secretary…
Historic change: Arab political parties are now legitimate partners in Israel’s politics and government Jun 14, 2021 - By Morad Elsana, American University The next government is not going to be a typical one for the citizens of the state of Israel, and especially for members of the Palestinian Arab minority, who are 20% of Israel’s population. This…