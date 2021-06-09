09 Jun

Forex Technical Analysis & Forecast 09.06.2021

June 9, 2021

Article By RoboForex.com

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is still consolidating around 1.2178. Today, the pair may fall to break 1.2144 and then continue trading downwards with the target at 1.2090. After that, the instrument may start a new correction towards 1.2170.

EURUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Reports: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




GBPUSD is still consolidating 1.4155; right now, it is falling towards 1.4104. Possibly, today the pair may break the latter level and continue falling to reach 1.4014. Later, the market may form one more ascending structure return to 1.4104.

GBPUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

After finishing the descending wave at 72.35, USDRUB is expected to correct towards 73.05. After that, the instrument may resume trading downwards with the target at 72.00 or even reach 71.60.

USDRUB
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is still consolidating around 109.44; right now, it is growing towards 109.85. Today, the pair may break the latter level and form one more ascending structure with the target at 110.55.

USDJPY
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is still consolidating; right now, it is trading close to the downside border at 0.8951. Possibly, today the pair may resume growing towards the upside border of the range at 0.9010. Later, the market may break this level and then continue trading upwards with the short-term target at 0.9107.

USDCHF
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is still consolidating around 0.7747. Today, the pair may form a new descending structure towards the downside border of the range at 0.7701. After that, the instrument may break this level and continue trading downwards with the target at 0.7641.

AUDUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

BRENT

Brent is trading to break 72.20 and may later continue trading upwards with the target at 75.55. After that, the instrument may start a new correction to reach 70.00.

BRENT
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has completed the descending wave at 1883.57 along with the correction towards 1895.00, thus forming a new consolidation range between these two levels. Today, the metal may form a new descending structure to break 1883.00 and then continue trading downwards with the target at 1848.26.

GOLD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

S&P 500

The S&P index is still consolidating around 4222.0. Possibly, today the asset may break this range to the upside and resume growing towards 4272.1. After that, the instrument may correct downwards to reach 4170.0 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 4300.0.

S&P 500

Article By RoboForex.com

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Financial News Forex and Currency News
How virus detectives trace the origins of an outbreak – and why it’s so tricky Jun 9, 2021 - By Marilyn J. Roossinck, Penn State  Every time there is a major disease outbreak, one of the first questions scientists and the public ask is: “Where did this come from?” In order to predict and prevent future pandemics like COVID-19,…
What Drives Gold Prices? (Don’t Say “the Fed!”) Jun 9, 2021 - By Elliott Wave International Excerpted from Elliott Wave International's new FREE report "Gold Investor's Survival Guide: 5 Principles That Help You Stay Ahead of Price Turns." There is a glaring hole in the popular understanding of what drives gold's price.…
Big Pharma Is Back! Biotech Skyrockets On Biogen’s New Alzheimer Drug Approval – But What Does BAN Say? Jun 8, 2021 - By TheTechnicalTraders  The FDA issued an accelerated approval status for Biogen’s new Alzheimer drug with specific requirements related to consumer use and results.  In these cases, the FDA is allowing Biogen to move into a more open consumer trial where…