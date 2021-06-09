Firm Boosts Guidance for Installed Renewable Energy Capacity by 70%

Source: Streetwise Reports 06/09/2021

Ørsted’s updated operational and financial projections are presented in a Pareto Securities report.

In a June 2 research note, Pareto Securities analyst Tom Erik Kristiansen reported the takeaways from the corporate information Ørsted A/S (ORSTED:NCSE; DNNGY:OTCMKTS) just released on Capital Markets Day (CMD).

“Ørsted aims to become a ‘global green energy major’ and retain its position as the leading offshore wind developer, whilst becoming a top ten player in onshore renewables and a leader within green hydrogen,” noted Kristiansen.

Key points included the company’s revised guidance for installed renewable energy capacity, investments, EBITDA and cost of capital, Kristiansen wrote.

By 2030, the Denmark-headquartered company aims to install 50 gigawatts’ (50 GW) worth of installed renewable energy capacity, an approximately 70% increase from its previous 30 GW estimate. Comprising the 50 GW are 30 GW in offshore wind, 17.5 GW in onshore renewables and 2.5 GW in hydrogen and biomass. Ørsted’s current installed capacity now stands at 12 GW, the analyst noted.

Ørsted also increased the amount it plans to invest between 2020 and 2027 to DKK350 billion, up 50% since its 2018 estimate, the analyst stated. This DKK350 billion equates to roughly DKK45 billion per year. The energy firm will direct 80% of those investments to offshore wind along with hydrogen and biomass, and the remaining 20% to onshore.

As for finances, Ørsted forecasts EBITDA to grow 12% annually during the same seven-year period, reaching DKK35 billion to DKK40 billion in 2027. Previous guidance, for 2019–2025, was 20% annual EBITDA growth.

“Visibility remains strong, with about 90% from regulated/contracted activities,” Kristiansen added. “The growth rate assumes that Ørsted farms down projects to retain a 50% stake.”

As for capital, Ørsted updated guidance for weighted average cost of capital plus spread, projecting it to be 150 to 300 basis points across the portfolio at final investment decision time. Pareto’s estimates fall in the middle to high end of that range.

The renewable energy company raised its return on capital employed to 11–12% for the period versus its previous 10% reported on the previous CMD.

Ørsted kept its dividend policy as is, described by management as being in the “high single digit” area, Kristiansen indicated.

Disclosure:

1) Doresa Banning compiled this article for Streetwise Reports LLC and provides services to Streetwise Reports as an independent contractor. She or members of her household own securities of the following companies mentioned in the article: None. She or members of her household are paid by the following companies mentioned in this article: None.

2) The following companies mentioned in this article are billboard sponsors of Streetwise Reports: None. Click here for important disclosures about sponsor fees.

3) Comments and opinions expressed are those of the specific experts and not of Streetwise Reports or its officers. The information provided above is for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

4) The article does not constitute investment advice. Each reader is encouraged to consult with his or her individual financial professional and any action a reader takes as a result of information presented here is his or her own responsibility. By opening this page, each reader accepts and agrees to Streetwise Reports’ terms of use and full legal disclaimer. This article is not a solicitation for investment. Streetwise Reports does not render general or specific investment advice and the information on Streetwise Reports should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Streetwise Reports does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company mentioned on Streetwise Reports.

5) From time to time, Streetwise Reports LLC and its directors, officers, employees or members of their families, as well as persons interviewed for articles and interviews on the site, may have a long or short position in securities mentioned. Directors, officers, employees or members of their immediate families are prohibited from making purchases and/or sales of those securities in the open market or otherwise from the time of the decision to publish an article until three business days after the publication of the article. The foregoing prohibition does not apply to articles that in substance only restate previously published company releases.

Disclosures from Pareto Securities AS, Ørsted, June 2, 2021

Pareto Securities disclosures and disclaimer are available here.