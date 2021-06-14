14 Jun

Fibonacci Retracements Analysis 14.06.2021 (GOLD, USDCHF)

June 14, 2021

Article By RoboForex.com

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, XAUUSD is forming another correctional wave to the downside after a divergence on MACD. Possibly, after completing a short-term growth, the pair may form another descending impulse. At the moment, the asset is re-testing 23.6% fibo and trying to break it. The next downside targets will be 38.2%, 50.0%, and 61.8% fibo at 1825.38, 1797.23, and 1769.12 respectively. At the same time, a breakout of the resistance at 1916.52 may lead to a further rising movement towards the mid-term target, which is 61.8% fibo at 1922.50.

GOLD_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

The H1 chart shows a steady descending impulse that is testing 23.6% fibo. Possibly, the price may form a short-term pullback here, which may be later followed by a further downtrend to reach 38.2% fibo at 1825.38.

Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Reports: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




GOLD_H1
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

As we can see in the H4 chart, after updating its previous low and rebounding from it, USDCHF may start a new correction towards 23.6%, 38.2%, 50.0%, and 61.8% fibo at 0.9055, 0.9135, 0.9200, and 0.9264 respectively. The support is the low at 0.8926.

USDCHF_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

The H1 chart shows the first rising wave towards 23.6% fibo.

USDCHF_H1

Article By RoboForex.com

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Financial News Forex and Currency News
How HIGH Can It Fly? Tilray And Cannabis ETF (MJ) Prepare To Rally 25% More To The Upside Jun 14, 2021 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - Over the past few weeks, a unique opportunity continues to unfold in the Cannabis & Marijuana sector.  I highlighted this near the end of May 2021 with a research article showing how a multiple upside price wave…
Genocide Politics: The Zenz-Xinjiang Case Jun 14, 2021 - By Dan Steinbock - The Trump and Biden administrations have initiated an unsubstantiated genocide case against China. It has been opposed by White House's own legal experts. With its dark roots, genocide politics mocks real genocides. In July 2020, then-Secretary…
Historic change: Arab political parties are now legitimate partners in Israel’s politics and government Jun 14, 2021 - By Morad Elsana, American University The next government is not going to be a typical one for the citizens of the state of Israel, and especially for members of the Palestinian Arab minority, who are 20% of Israel’s population. This…