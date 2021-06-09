09 Jun

Fibonacci Retracements Analysis 09.06.2021 (GBPUSD, EURJPY)

June 9, 2021

Article By RoboForex.com

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, after a breakout of the high at 1.4241 and a divergence on MACD, the pair has started a new correctional decline. The above-mentioned breakout of the high may lead to a further uptrend towards the long-term high at 1.4376 as soon as the price completes the pullback. Later, the price may continue growing to reach the post-correctional extension area between 138.2% and 161.8% fibo at 1.4458 and 1.4594 respectively.

GBPUSD_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

In the H1 chart, after falling and reaching 23.6% fibo, the asset is consolidating. The next downside correctional targets are 38.2% and 50.0% fibo at 1.4028 and 1.3960 respectively. The local resistance is the high at 1.4250, a breakout of which may lead to a further uptrend.

Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Reports: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




GBPUSD_H1
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

EURJPY, “Euro vs. Japanese Yen”

In the H4 chart, EURJPY is correcting downwards before another attempt to reach its key high at 137.50. the current correctional targets are 23.6%, 38.2%, and 50.0% fibo at 131.17, 129.35, and 127.88 respectively. At the same time, a breakout of the current high at 134.12 will complete the correction and lead to a further uptrend.

EURJPY_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

As we can see in the H1 chart, after completing the descending wave, the pair is forming a short-term correction to the upside and has already tested 38.2% fibo. Later, the asset may continue growing towards 50.0% and 61.8% fibo at 133.51 and 133.65 respectively. The support is the low at 132.89.

EURJPY_H1

Article By RoboForex.com

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Financial News Forex and Currency News
How virus detectives trace the origins of an outbreak – and why it’s so tricky Jun 9, 2021 - By Marilyn J. Roossinck, Penn State  Every time there is a major disease outbreak, one of the first questions scientists and the public ask is: “Where did this come from?” In order to predict and prevent future pandemics like COVID-19,…
What Drives Gold Prices? (Don’t Say “the Fed!”) Jun 9, 2021 - By Elliott Wave International Excerpted from Elliott Wave International's new FREE report "Gold Investor's Survival Guide: 5 Principles That Help You Stay Ahead of Price Turns." There is a glaring hole in the popular understanding of what drives gold's price.…
Big Pharma Is Back! Biotech Skyrockets On Biogen’s New Alzheimer Drug Approval – But What Does BAN Say? Jun 8, 2021 - By TheTechnicalTraders  The FDA issued an accelerated approval status for Biogen’s new Alzheimer drug with specific requirements related to consumer use and results.  In these cases, the FDA is allowing Biogen to move into a more open consumer trial where…