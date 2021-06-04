04 Jun

Fibonacci Retracements Analysis 04.06.2021 (AUDUSD, USDCAD)

June 4, 2021

Article By RoboForex.com

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the daily chart, AUDUSD is starting a new correctional downtrend after a divergence on MACD towards 23.6%, 38.2%, and 50.0% fibo at 0.7415, 0.7053, and 0.6757 respectively. After completing this pullback, the instrument may resume growing to break the high at 0.8007 and then reach the long-term 50.0% fibo at 0.8292.

AUDUSD_D1
The H4 chart of AUDUSD shows a more detailed structure of the current descending correction, which has already broken 61.8% fibo and may continue towards 76.0% fibo at 0.7618. However, the key downside target is the low at 0.7532. The resistance is the local high at 0.7891.

AUDUSD_H4
USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

In the H4 chart, the pair is forming the first rising impulse after updating the low and a convergence on MACD. At the moment, the price is heading towards 23.6% fibo, a breakout of which may lead to a further uptrend to reach 38.2%, 50.0%, and 61.8% fibo at 1.2254, 1.2331, and 1.2407 respectively. The support is the low at 1.2007.

USDCAD_H4
The H1 chart shows a steady rising impulse towards 23.6% fibo at 1.2160.

USDCAD_H1

Attention!
