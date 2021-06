Don’t Be Crude! Could Oil Hit $77 Per Barrel Or Higher With Continued Trouble In The Middle East?

By TheTechnicalTraders

Chris joins Jim Goddard on Howestreet.com to discuss the latest moves in the markets and commodities. Crude oil is still on a tear. We saw it had a bottom last year with a massive rally up to the $44 level before trading sideways for several months. A week ago it broke out again with an upside target of $77-$88 a barrel. Listen to the PodCast to learn more.

CLICK ON THE IMAGE BELOW TO LISTEN TO THE INTERVIEW

GET YOUR DAILY DOSE OF CHRIS’S PRECIOUS METALS ANALYSIS ALONG WITH THE HOTTEST ETFS TO TRADE WITH BAN TRADER PRO!