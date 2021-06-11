COT Soft Commodities Futures Charts: Soybean Oil, LeanHogs, Corn, Wheat, Cattle, Sugar, Cotton

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday June 08 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

CORN Futures:

The CORN large speculator standing this week was a net position of 428,428 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -23,948 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 452,376 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 84.8 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 17.5 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 10.2 percent.

CORN Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 30.1 48.9 8.7 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 5.3 71.1 11.4 – Net Position: 428,428 -382,167 -46,261 – Gross Longs: 519,602 845,730 150,034 – Gross Shorts: 91,174 1,227,897 196,295 – Long to Short Ratio: 5.7 to 1 0.7 to 1 0.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 84.8 17.5 10.2 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -11.9 15.1 -8.1

SUGAR Futures:

The SUGAR large speculator standing this week was a net position of 270,109 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lift of 883 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 269,226 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 92.1 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 5.5 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 82.6 percent.

SUGAR Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 30.6 44.3 9.9 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 4.1 76.8 3.9 – Net Position: 270,109 -330,549 60,440 – Gross Longs: 311,503 451,021 100,335 – Gross Shorts: 41,394 781,570 39,895 – Long to Short Ratio: 7.5 to 1 0.6 to 1 2.5 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 92.1 5.5 82.6 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 0.5 -0.5 0.3

COFFEE Futures:

The COFFEE large speculator standing this week was a net position of 68,404 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -2,369 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 70,773 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 98.6 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 1.5 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 25.6 percent.

COFFEE Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 31.4 44.5 4.5 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 8.1 69.6 2.7 – Net Position: 68,404 -73,792 5,388 – Gross Longs: 92,148 130,866 13,302 – Gross Shorts: 23,744 204,658 7,914 – Long to Short Ratio: 3.9 to 1 0.6 to 1 1.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 98.6 1.5 25.6 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 6.9 -7.1 0.5

SOYBEANS Futures:

The SOYBEANS large speculator standing this week was a net position of 226,688 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly boost of 2,612 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 224,076 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 86.3 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 13.4 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 65.0 percent.

SOYBEANS Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 34.5 44.6 7.8 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 6.7 71.9 8.3 – Net Position: 226,688 -222,616 -4,072 – Gross Longs: 281,347 362,913 63,392 – Gross Shorts: 54,659 585,529 67,464 – Long to Short Ratio: 5.1 to 1 0.6 to 1 0.9 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 86.3 13.4 65.0 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -5.9 6.1 -3.2

SOYBEAN OIL Futures:

The SOYBEAN OIL large speculator standing this week was a net position of 83,891 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -5,342 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 89,233 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 72.9 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 25.9 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 78.0 percent.

SOYBEAN OIL Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 22.1 46.3 8.5 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 6.5 65.2 5.3 – Net Position: 83,891 -101,202 17,311 – Gross Longs: 118,634 248,684 45,724 – Gross Shorts: 34,743 349,886 28,413 – Long to Short Ratio: 3.4 to 1 0.7 to 1 1.6 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 72.9 25.9 78.0 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -3.5 3.8 -4.3

SOYBEAN MEAL Futures:

The SOYBEAN MEAL large speculator standing this week was a net position of 60,422 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly gain of 4,886 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 55,536 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 64.1 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 34.7 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 62.6 percent.

SOYBEAN MEAL Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 22.0 51.5 12.3 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 7.0 72.2 6.6 – Net Position: 60,422 -83,369 22,947 – Gross Longs: 88,799 208,229 49,525 – Gross Shorts: 28,377 291,598 26,578 – Long to Short Ratio: 3.1 to 1 0.7 to 1 1.9 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 64.1 34.7 62.6 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -18.4 20.5 -19.8

LIVE CATTLE Futures:

The LIVE CATTLE large speculator standing this week was a net position of 61,488 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly rise of 2,002 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 59,486 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 30.3 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 61.9 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 73.6 percent.

LIVE CATTLE Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 38.2 39.8 9.9 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 17.7 58.5 11.8 – Net Position: 61,488 -55,935 -5,553 – Gross Longs: 114,447 119,427 29,748 – Gross Shorts: 52,959 175,362 35,301 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.2 to 1 0.7 to 1 0.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 30.3 61.9 73.6 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -0.5 2.5 -5.6

LEAN HOGS Futures:

The LEAN HOGS large speculator standing this week was a net position of 81,363 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly boost of 1,068 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 80,295 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 96.6 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 3.8 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 45.6 percent.

LEAN HOGS Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 42.1 29.3 9.2 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 15.1 54.1 11.4 – Net Position: 81,363 -74,598 -6,765 – Gross Longs: 126,762 88,014 27,670 – Gross Shorts: 45,399 162,612 34,435 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.8 to 1 0.5 to 1 0.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 96.6 3.8 45.6 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 2.9 -3.9 5.7

COTTON Futures:

The COTTON large speculator standing this week was a net position of 66,079 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lift of 1,873 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 64,206 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 69.6 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 27.7 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 77.2 percent.

COTTON Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 34.8 45.7 7.5 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 6.0 78.9 3.1 – Net Position: 66,079 -76,113 10,034 – Gross Longs: 79,752 104,473 17,223 – Gross Shorts: 13,673 180,586 7,189 – Long to Short Ratio: 5.8 to 1 0.6 to 1 2.4 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 69.6 27.7 77.2 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -13.3 12.4 -0.4

COCOA Futures:

The COCOA large speculator standing this week was a net position of 25,369 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -2,509 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 27,878 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 46.5 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 53.3 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 45.5 percent.

COCOA Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 28.7 46.1 5.7 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 16.6 59.7 4.2 – Net Position: 25,369 -28,626 3,257 – Gross Longs: 60,293 96,806 12,038 – Gross Shorts: 34,924 125,432 8,781 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.7 to 1 0.8 to 1 1.4 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 46.5 53.3 45.5 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -4.2 6.4 -29.1

WHEAT Futures:

The WHEAT large speculator standing this week was a net position of 18,617 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -178 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 18,795 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 52.1 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 46.7 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 73.3 percent.

WHEAT Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 26.6 36.8 7.6 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 22.1 39.8 9.1 – Net Position: 18,617 -12,690 -5,927 – Gross Longs: 109,402 150,990 31,347 – Gross Shorts: 90,785 163,680 37,274 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.2 to 1 0.9 to 1 0.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 52.1 46.7 73.3 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -7.8 5.2 18.7

