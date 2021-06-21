COT Soft Commodities Futures Charts: Corn, Soybeans, Wheat, Cattle, Hogs, Sugar, Coffee, Cotton

By CountingPips.com COT Home | Data Tables | Data Downloads | Newsletter

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday June 15 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

CORN Futures:

The CORN large speculator standing this week reached a net position of 401,376 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -27,052 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 428,428 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 81.3 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 22.2 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 6.3 percent.

CORN Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 28.8 49.3 8.1 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 5.5 69.6 11.1 – Net Position: 401,376 -348,905 -52,471 – Gross Longs: 496,763 850,374 138,860 – Gross Shorts: 95,387 1,199,279 191,331 – Long to Short Ratio: 5.2 to 1 0.7 to 1 0.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 81.3 22.2 6.3 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish Bearish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -17.2 20.7 -6.5

SUGAR Futures:

The SUGAR large speculator standing this week reached a net position of 269,661 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -448 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 270,109 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 92.0 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 7.7 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 68.5 percent.

SUGAR Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 30.7 45.4 9.3 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 3.8 77.1 4.5 – Net Position: 269,661 -318,744 49,083 – Gross Longs: 308,086 454,802 93,721 – Gross Shorts: 38,425 773,546 44,638 – Long to Short Ratio: 8.0 to 1 0.6 to 1 2.1 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 92.0 7.7 68.5 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 1.4 1.2 -16.3

COFFEE Futures:

The COFFEE large speculator standing this week reached a net position of 63,152 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -5,252 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 68,404 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 95.5 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 4.6 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 27.4 percent.

COFFEE Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 30.8 46.6 4.6 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 8.4 71.0 2.6 – Net Position: 63,152 -68,794 5,642 – Gross Longs: 86,836 131,304 12,846 – Gross Shorts: 23,684 200,098 7,204 – Long to Short Ratio: 3.7 to 1 0.7 to 1 1.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 95.5 4.6 27.4 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 2.8 -2.5 -4.2

SOYBEANS Futures:

The SOYBEANS large speculator standing this week reached a net position of 205,393 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lowering of -21,295 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 226,688 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 81.1 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 20.1 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 53.4 percent.

SOYBEANS Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 33.3 46.0 7.1 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 7.4 70.6 8.5 – Net Position: 205,393 -194,308 -11,085 – Gross Longs: 263,867 364,252 56,004 – Gross Shorts: 58,474 558,560 67,089 – Long to Short Ratio: 4.5 to 1 0.7 to 1 0.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 81.1 20.1 53.4 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -10.4 10.9 -6.9

SOYBEAN OIL Futures:

The SOYBEAN OIL large speculator standing this week reached a net position of 68,591 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -15,300 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 83,891 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 65.6 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 33.8 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 68.9 percent.

SOYBEAN OIL Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 20.1 49.8 7.7 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 7.4 65.2 5.0 – Net Position: 68,591 -83,449 14,858 – Gross Longs: 108,486 268,913 41,639 – Gross Shorts: 39,895 352,362 26,781 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.7 to 1 0.8 to 1 1.6 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 65.6 33.8 68.9 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -6.6 7.9 -14.3

SOYBEAN MEAL Futures:

The SOYBEAN MEAL large speculator standing this week reached a net position of 53,771 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -6,651 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 60,422 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 60.3 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 38.7 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 61.2 percent.

SOYBEAN MEAL Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 21.5 52.5 12.3 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 8.3 71.3 6.7 – Net Position: 53,771 -76,358 22,587 – Gross Longs: 87,485 214,102 50,004 – Gross Shorts: 33,714 290,460 27,417 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.6 to 1 0.7 to 1 1.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 60.3 38.7 61.2 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -21.8 21.8 -5.2

LIVE CATTLE Futures:

The LIVE CATTLE large speculator standing this week reached a net position of 69,321 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly rise of 7,833 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 61,488 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 35.6 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 58.1 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 65.6 percent.

LIVE CATTLE Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 39.5 39.5 9.2 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 16.2 59.8 12.1 – Net Position: 69,321 -60,492 -8,829 – Gross Longs: 117,766 117,949 27,397 – Gross Shorts: 48,445 178,441 36,226 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.4 to 1 0.7 to 1 0.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 35.6 58.1 65.6 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 9.3 -7.4 -12.0

LEAN HOGS Futures:

The LEAN HOGS large speculator standing this week reached a net position of 84,053 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly increase of 2,690 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 81,363 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 99.0 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 2.7 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 39.4 percent.

LEAN HOGS Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 42.5 29.0 8.7 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 15.2 53.8 11.3 – Net Position: 84,053 -75,962 -8,091 – Gross Longs: 130,607 89,145 26,564 – Gross Shorts: 46,554 165,107 34,655 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.8 to 1 0.5 to 1 0.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 99.0 2.7 39.4 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 5.7 -3.9 -8.9

COTTON Futures:

The COTTON large speculator standing this week reached a net position of 65,704 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -375 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 66,079 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 69.4 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 28.8 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 68.7 percent.

COTTON Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 35.5 45.6 7.6 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 5.1 80.0 3.6 – Net Position: 65,704 -74,390 8,686 – Gross Longs: 76,708 98,605 16,395 – Gross Shorts: 11,004 172,995 7,709 – Long to Short Ratio: 7.0 to 1 0.6 to 1 2.1 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 69.4 28.8 68.7 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -12.1 11.3 -0.5

COCOA Futures:

The COCOA large speculator standing this week reached a net position of 24,277 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -1,092 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 25,369 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 45.5 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 53.7 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 52.9 percent.

COCOA Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 29.6 46.3 5.3 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 18.4 59.3 3.4 – Net Position: 24,277 -28,186 3,909 – Gross Longs: 63,965 99,902 11,346 – Gross Shorts: 39,688 128,088 7,437 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.6 to 1 0.8 to 1 1.5 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 45.5 53.7 52.9 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 6.3 -5.4 -9.1

WHEAT Futures:

The WHEAT large speculator standing this week reached a net position of 13,948 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lowering of -4,669 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 18,617 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 48.8 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 51.4 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 64.8 percent.

WHEAT Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 25.7 38.5 7.3 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 22.4 40.0 9.1 – Net Position: 13,948 -6,244 -7,704 – Gross Longs: 108,694 162,745 30,804 – Gross Shorts: 94,746 168,989 38,508 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.1 to 1 1.0 to 1 0.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 48.8 51.4 64.8 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -9.9 10.3 -0.5

Article By CountingPips.com – Receive our weekly COT Reports by Email

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).