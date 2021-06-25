COT Soft Commodities Futures Charts: Corn, Soybean Meal, Wheat, Cattle, Hogs, Sugar and Coffee

By CountingPips.com COT Home | Data Tables | Data Downloads | Newsletter

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday June 22 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

CORN Futures:

The CORN large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 388,411 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -12,965 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 401,376 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 79.7 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 25.1 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 2.0 percent.

CORN Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 29.3 48.5 8.2 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 5.5 68.7 11.9 – Net Position: 388,411 -328,959 -59,452 – Gross Longs: 478,631 791,994 134,086 – Gross Shorts: 90,220 1,120,953 193,538 – Long to Short Ratio: 5.3 to 1 0.7 to 1 0.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 79.7 25.1 2.0 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -14.4 19.3 -14.4

SUGAR Futures:

The SUGAR large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 241,991 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -27,670 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 269,661 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 86.3 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 15.3 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 53.7 percent.

SUGAR Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 30.5 45.9 9.0 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 4.3 76.1 5.0 – Net Position: 241,991 -279,035 37,044 – Gross Longs: 282,164 425,054 83,620 – Gross Shorts: 40,173 704,089 46,576 – Long to Short Ratio: 7.0 to 1 0.6 to 1 1.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 86.3 15.3 53.7 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -8.1 12.9 -35.6

COFFEE Futures:

The COFFEE large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 55,220 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -7,932 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 63,152 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 90.8 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 9.8 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 23.4 percent.

COFFEE Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 30.9 46.9 4.5 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 10.2 69.5 2.6 – Net Position: 55,220 -60,290 5,070 – Gross Longs: 82,447 125,020 12,103 – Gross Shorts: 27,227 185,310 7,033 – Long to Short Ratio: 3.0 to 1 0.7 to 1 1.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 90.8 9.8 23.4 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -2.6 3.5 -8.9

SOYBEANS Futures:

The SOYBEANS large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 180,948 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -24,445 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 205,393 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 75.1 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 26.8 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 46.9 percent.

SOYBEANS Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 31.5 48.4 6.8 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 7.7 70.3 8.8 – Net Position: 180,948 -165,947 -15,001 – Gross Longs: 238,976 366,569 51,734 – Gross Shorts: 58,028 532,516 66,735 – Long to Short Ratio: 4.1 to 1 0.7 to 1 0.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 75.1 26.8 46.9 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -16.0 17.9 -18.6

SOYBEAN OIL Futures:

The SOYBEAN OIL large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 64,908 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -3,683 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 68,591 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 63.9 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 39.2 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 37.8 percent.

SOYBEAN OIL Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 19.9 50.8 7.0 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 7.1 64.8 5.7 – Net Position: 64,908 -71,439 6,531 – Gross Longs: 101,398 259,448 35,732 – Gross Shorts: 36,490 330,887 29,201 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.8 to 1 0.8 to 1 1.2 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 63.9 39.2 37.8 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -8.0 12.2 -39.6

SOYBEAN MEAL Futures:

The SOYBEAN MEAL large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 55,794 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly advance of 2,023 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 53,771 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 61.5 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 38.2 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 56.5 percent.

SOYBEAN MEAL Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 22.6 52.5 12.0 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 8.6 71.9 6.6 – Net Position: 55,794 -77,209 21,415 – Gross Longs: 89,916 209,524 47,835 – Gross Shorts: 34,122 286,733 26,420 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.6 to 1 0.7 to 1 1.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 61.5 38.2 56.5 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -31.4 35.1 -35.3

LIVE CATTLE Futures:

The LIVE CATTLE large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 74,914 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly gain of 5,593 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 69,321 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 39.3 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 53.6 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 65.4 percent.

LIVE CATTLE Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 39.4 38.0 9.1 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 14.4 60.0 12.0 – Net Position: 74,914 -65,988 -8,926 – Gross Longs: 118,184 113,906 27,178 – Gross Shorts: 43,270 179,894 36,104 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.7 to 1 0.6 to 1 0.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 39.3 53.6 65.4 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 7.9 -6.7 -8.8

LEAN HOGS Futures:

The LEAN HOGS large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 76,976 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -7,077 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 84,053 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 92.7 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 10.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 32.2 percent.

LEAN HOGS Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 40.6 30.2 7.9 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 13.6 53.8 11.2 – Net Position: 76,976 -67,377 -9,599 – Gross Longs: 115,935 86,344 22,515 – Gross Shorts: 38,959 153,721 32,114 – Long to Short Ratio: 3.0 to 1 0.6 to 1 0.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 92.7 10.0 32.2 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 2.1 0.2 -12.5

COTTON Futures:

The COTTON large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 65,170 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -534 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 65,704 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 69.0 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 29.8 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 62.1 percent.

COTTON Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 36.5 44.8 7.1 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 5.2 79.8 3.4 – Net Position: 65,170 -72,814 7,644 – Gross Longs: 75,914 93,021 14,702 – Gross Shorts: 10,744 165,835 7,058 – Long to Short Ratio: 7.1 to 1 0.6 to 1 2.1 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 69.0 29.8 62.1 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -10.3 11.1 -15.4

COCOA Futures:

The COCOA large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 19,604 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -4,673 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 24,277 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 41.2 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 57.8 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 53.7 percent.

COCOA Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 28.3 46.7 5.4 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 19.5 57.2 3.7 – Net Position: 19,604 -23,581 3,977 – Gross Longs: 63,381 104,656 12,213 – Gross Shorts: 43,777 128,237 8,236 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.4 to 1 0.8 to 1 1.5 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 41.2 57.8 53.7 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -4.2 6.3 -28.2

WHEAT Futures:

The WHEAT large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 25,806 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly gain of 11,858 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 13,948 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 57.1 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 45.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 50.5 percent.

WHEAT Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 29.0 37.2 7.2 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 22.3 41.1 10.0 – Net Position: 25,806 -15,106 -10,700 – Gross Longs: 112,624 144,499 28,005 – Gross Shorts: 86,818 159,605 38,705 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.3 to 1 0.9 to 1 0.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 57.1 45.0 50.5 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 1.0 1.1 -14.4

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).