COT Metals Futures Charts: Palladium, Gold, Silver, Copper & Platinum

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday June 01 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

Gold Comex Futures Futures:

The Gold Comex Futures large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 213,701 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -941 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 214,642 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 64.3 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 33.4 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 67.3 percent.

Gold Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 59.0 21.1 10.9 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 15.4 71.8 3.8 – Net Position: 213,701 -248,175 34,474 – Gross Longs: 288,826 102,986 53,306 – Gross Shorts: 75,125 351,161 18,832 – Long to Short Ratio: 3.8 to 1 0.3 to 1 2.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 64.3 33.4 67.3 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 8.2 -8.5 6.8

Silver Comex Futures Futures:

The Silver Comex Futures large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 47,517 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lowering of -2,965 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 50,482 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 71.6 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 25.4 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 81.8 percent.

Silver Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 46.3 28.7 18.3 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 20.2 67.9 5.2 – Net Position: 47,517 -71,482 23,965 – Gross Longs: 84,400 52,300 33,452 – Gross Shorts: 36,883 123,782 9,487 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.3 to 1 0.4 to 1 3.5 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 71.6 25.4 81.8 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 5.5 -9.0 27.3

Copper Grade #1 Futures Futures:

The Copper Grade #1 Futures large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 18,523 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -5,190 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 23,713 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 55.7 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 37.9 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 100.0 percent.

Copper Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 39.6 33.4 10.8 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 31.7 46.9 5.2 – Net Position: 18,523 -31,443 12,920 – Gross Longs: 92,238 77,715 25,058 – Gross Shorts: 73,715 109,158 12,138 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.3 to 1 0.7 to 1 2.1 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 55.7 37.9 100.0 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -17.5 16.6 1.0

Platinum Futures Futures:

The Platinum Futures large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 24,045 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lift of 1,058 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 22,987 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 45.2 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 52.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 95.7 percent.

Platinum Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 57.8 19.7 17.6 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 22.2 69.5 3.4 – Net Position: 24,045 -33,616 9,571 – Gross Longs: 39,063 13,327 11,856 – Gross Shorts: 15,018 46,943 2,285 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.6 to 1 0.3 to 1 5.2 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 45.2 52.0 95.7 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -2.1 1.0 11.7

Palladium Futures Futures:

The Palladium Futures large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 2,362 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly boost of 469 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 1,893 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 14.1 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 79.6 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 99.2 percent.

Palladium Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 55.7 25.7 16.0 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 33.4 56.7 7.3 – Net Position: 2,362 -3,289 927 – Gross Longs: 5,908 2,722 1,702 – Gross Shorts: 3,546 6,011 775 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.7 to 1 0.5 to 1 2.2 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 14.1 79.6 99.2 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -2.3 0.3 17.1

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

