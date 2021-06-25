COT Futures Metals Charts: Gold, Comex Silver, Copper Grade #1, Platinum and Palladium

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday June 22 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

Gold Comex Futures:

The Gold Comex Futures large speculator standing this week was a net position of 166,214 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -25,822 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 192,036 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 52.2 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 44.5 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 71.5 percent.

Gold Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 55.8 23.3 11.7 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 19.2 67.9 3.7 – Net Position: 166,214 -202,382 36,168 – Gross Longs: 253,153 105,830 53,152 – Gross Shorts: 86,939 308,212 16,984 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.9 to 1 0.3 to 1 3.1 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 52.2 44.5 71.5 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -6.6 6.0 3.3

Silver Comex Futures:

The Silver Comex Futures large speculator standing this week was a net position of 39,871 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -12,193 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 52,064 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 64.4 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 37.3 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 44.6 percent.

Silver Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 42.0 33.7 16.7 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 19.3 66.5 6.5 – Net Position: 39,871 -57,682 17,811 – Gross Longs: 73,841 59,243 29,267 – Gross Shorts: 33,970 116,925 11,456 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.2 to 1 0.5 to 1 2.6 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 64.4 37.3 44.6 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -12.1 13.5 -15.8

Copper Grade #1 Futures:

The Copper Grade #1 Futures large speculator standing this week was a net position of 7,686 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -3,085 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 10,771 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 47.9 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 48.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 77.6 percent.

Copper Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 40.0 38.2 10.6 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 36.3 46.3 6.2 – Net Position: 7,686 -16,724 9,038 – Gross Longs: 82,540 78,778 21,914 – Gross Shorts: 74,854 95,502 12,876 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.1 to 1 0.8 to 1 1.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 47.9 48.0 77.6 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -27.5 28.6 -20.0

Platinum Futures:

The Platinum Futures large speculator standing this week was a net position of 12,940 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -7,117 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 20,057 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 31.3 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 67.5 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 73.5 percent.

Platinum Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 50.3 29.5 17.4 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 29.9 62.5 4.8 – Net Position: 12,940 -20,925 7,985 – Gross Longs: 31,830 18,648 10,996 – Gross Shorts: 18,890 39,573 3,011 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.7 to 1 0.5 to 1 3.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 31.3 67.5 73.5 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -18.0 19.4 -21.5

Palladium Futures:

The Palladium Futures large speculator standing this week was a net position of 1,072 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -1,331 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 2,403 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 5.3 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 90.6 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 77.5 percent.

Palladium Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 48.6 34.4 14.7 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 36.9 52.1 8.7 – Net Position: 1,072 -1,626 554 – Gross Longs: 4,474 3,173 1,353 – Gross Shorts: 3,402 4,799 799 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.3 to 1 0.7 to 1 1.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 5.3 90.6 77.5 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -11.6 13.4 -18.7

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

