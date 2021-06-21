COT Futures Metals Charts: Comex Gold, Silver, Copper, Platinum & Palladium

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday June 15 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

Gold Comex Futures:

The Gold Comex Futures large speculator standing this week reached a net position of 192,036 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -17,351 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 209,387 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 58.8 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 37.5 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 78.9 percent.

Gold Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 57.1 22.1 11.7 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 17.1 70.3 3.6 – Net Position: 192,036 -231,226 39,190 – Gross Longs: 273,947 106,323 56,320 – Gross Shorts: 81,911 337,549 17,130 – Long to Short Ratio: 3.3 to 1 0.3 to 1 3.3 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 58.8 37.5 78.9 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 5.4 -7.1 19.6

Silver Comex Futures:

The Silver Comex Futures large speculator standing this week reached a net position of 52,064 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lift of 2,258 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 49,806 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 75.8 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 25.8 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 51.4 percent.

Silver Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 45.6 31.6 16.2 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 18.8 68.2 6.5 – Net Position: 52,064 -71,004 18,940 – Gross Longs: 88,591 61,399 31,524 – Gross Shorts: 36,527 132,403 12,584 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.4 to 1 0.5 to 1 2.5 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 75.8 25.8 51.4 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 3.9 -2.1 -10.5

Copper Grade #1 Futures:

The Copper Grade #1 Futures large speculator standing this week reached a net position of 10,771 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -3,864 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 14,635 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 50.1 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 43.4 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 98.4 percent.

Copper Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 39.2 34.5 11.9 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 34.6 44.7 6.4 – Net Position: 10,771 -23,417 12,646 – Gross Longs: 90,209 79,272 27,369 – Gross Shorts: 79,438 102,689 14,723 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.1 to 1 0.8 to 1 1.9 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 50.1 43.4 98.4 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -31.0 27.7 15.4

Platinum Futures:

The Platinum Futures large speculator standing this week reached a net position of 20,057 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -107 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 20,164 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 40.2 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 57.9 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 84.1 percent.

Platinum Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 56.5 21.7 17.3 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 25.7 66.0 3.8 – Net Position: 20,057 -28,799 8,742 – Gross Longs: 36,745 14,113 11,233 – Gross Shorts: 16,688 42,912 2,491 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.2 to 1 0.3 to 1 4.5 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 40.2 57.9 84.1 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -10.3 9.9 0.9

Palladium Futures:

The Palladium Futures large speculator standing this week reached a net position of 2,403 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lowering of -72 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 2,475 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 14.4 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 79.7 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 96.1 percent.

Palladium Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 57.0 25.8 15.0 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 34.7 56.2 6.9 – Net Position: 2,403 -3,276 873 – Gross Longs: 6,131 2,770 1,617 – Gross Shorts: 3,728 6,046 744 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.6 to 1 0.5 to 1 2.2 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 14.4 79.7 96.1 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -4.6 3.9 5.7

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

