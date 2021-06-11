COT Forex Charts: US Dollar, Euro, Yen, Pound, Bitcoin, Swiss Franc, Brazil Real

By CountingPips.com COT Home | Data Tables | Data Downloads | Newsletter

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday June 08 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets. All currency positions are in direct relation to the US dollar where, for example, a bet for the euro is a bet that the euro will rise versus the dollar while a bet against the euro will be a bet that the euro will decline versus the dollar.

US Dollar Index Futures:



The US Dollar Index large speculator standing this week was a net position of 1,751 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -1,212 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 2,963 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 28.8 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 64.8 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 72.6 percent.

US DOLLAR INDEX Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 64.3 10.8 15.5 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 60.8 22.7 7.2 – Net Position: 1,751 -5,864 4,113 – Gross Longs: 31,891 5,373 7,690 – Gross Shorts: 30,140 11,237 3,577 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.1 to 1 0.5 to 1 2.1 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 28.8 64.8 72.6 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -1.7 -0.6 17.6

Euro Currency Futures:



The Euro Currency large speculator standing this week was a net position of 107,213 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lowering of -2,109 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 109,322 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 67.9 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 24.2 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 99.1 percent.

EURO Currency Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 31.2 51.5 15.3 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 16.8 76.1 5.2 – Net Position: 107,213 -182,479 75,266 – Gross Longs: 232,103 382,766 113,822 – Gross Shorts: 124,890 565,245 38,556 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.9 to 1 0.7 to 1 3.0 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 67.9 24.2 99.1 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 8.1 -13.2 29.0

British Pound Sterling Futures:



The British Pound Sterling large speculator standing this week was a net position of 27,714 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lift of 3,589 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 24,125 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 94.0 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 3.5 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 90.1 percent.

BRITISH POUND Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 34.5 39.6 22.2 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 18.4 65.4 12.5 – Net Position: 27,714 -44,343 16,629 – Gross Longs: 59,238 67,888 38,028 – Gross Shorts: 31,524 112,231 21,399 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.9 to 1 0.6 to 1 1.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 94.0 3.5 90.1 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -1.1 1.8 -3.1

Japanese Yen Futures:



The Japanese Yen large speculator standing this week was a net position of -37,314 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly increase of 9,801 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -47,115 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 47.0 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 60.3 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 23.8 percent.

JAPANESE YEN Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 16.9 67.4 13.1 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 40.0 33.8 23.6 – Net Position: -37,314 54,268 -16,954 – Gross Longs: 27,248 108,879 21,222 – Gross Shorts: 64,562 54,611 38,176 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.4 to 1 2.0 to 1 0.6 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 47.0 60.3 23.8 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 6.8 -3.6 -6.8

Swiss Franc Futures:



The Swiss Franc large speculator standing this week was a net position of 1,076 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly boost of 752 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 324 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 75.0 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 26.6 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 67.9 percent.

SWISS FRANC Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 25.7 39.8 34.4 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 23.5 44.2 32.2 – Net Position: 1,076 -2,171 1,095 – Gross Longs: 12,649 19,564 16,922 – Gross Shorts: 11,573 21,735 15,827 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.1 to 1 0.9 to 1 1.1 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 75.0 26.6 67.9 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 2.7 -13.0 29.3

Canadian Dollar Futures:



The Canadian Dollar large speculator standing this week was a net position of 45,281 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -3,491 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 48,772 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 92.7 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 3.3 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 94.9 percent.

CANADIAN DOLLAR Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 36.8 37.1 22.9 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 16.2 72.1 8.4 – Net Position: 45,281 -77,183 31,902 – Gross Longs: 80,989 81,541 50,357 – Gross Shorts: 35,708 158,724 18,455 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.3 to 1 0.5 to 1 2.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 92.7 3.3 94.9 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 24.6 -19.1 1.4

Australian Dollar Futures:



The Australian Dollar large speculator standing this week was a net position of -9,437 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -7,512 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -1,925 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 71.2 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 17.6 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 87.3 percent.

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 32.4 40.6 20.9 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 38.7 43.5 11.6 – Net Position: -9,437 -4,303 13,740 – Gross Longs: 48,150 60,293 31,047 – Gross Shorts: 57,587 64,596 17,307 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.8 to 1 0.9 to 1 1.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 71.2 17.6 87.3 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -9.0 9.1 -6.2

New Zealand Dollar Futures:



The New Zealand Dollar large speculator standing this week was a net position of 5,506 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -421 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 5,927 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 80.5 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 16.4 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 92.8 percent.

NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 47.9 31.5 14.2 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 35.9 51.3 6.5 – Net Position: 5,506 -9,060 3,554 – Gross Longs: 21,962 14,424 6,521 – Gross Shorts: 16,456 23,484 2,967 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.3 to 1 0.6 to 1 2.2 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 80.5 16.4 92.8 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -2.5 -0.4 18.9

Mexican Peso Futures:



The Mexican Peso large speculator standing this week was a net position of -6,561 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lowering of -2,915 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -3,646 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 11.5 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 86.9 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 64.5 percent.

MEXICAN PESO Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 39.9 49.7 5.9 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 44.0 48.8 2.8 – Net Position: -6,561 1,483 5,078 – Gross Longs: 63,814 79,394 9,489 – Gross Shorts: 70,375 77,911 4,411 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.9 to 1 1.0 to 1 2.2 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 11.5 86.9 64.5 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -3.8 3.1 5.6

Brazilian Real Futures:



The Brazilian Real large speculator standing this week was a net position of 20,048 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly boost of 15,960 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 4,088 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 100.0 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 0.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 95.9 percent.

BRAZIL REAL Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 69.9 20.1 9.5 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 22.7 71.8 5.0 – Net Position: 20,048 -21,967 1,919 – Gross Longs: 29,705 8,561 4,035 – Gross Shorts: 9,657 30,528 2,116 – Long to Short Ratio: 3.1 to 1 0.3 to 1 1.9 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 100.0 0.0 95.9 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 65.0 -66.0 14.8

Russian Ruble Futures:



The Russian Ruble large speculator standing this week was a net position of 1,740 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -2,846 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 4,586 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 17.5 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 78.1 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 92.9 percent.

RUSSIAN RUBLE Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 27.2 62.7 7.2 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 23.1 70.4 3.7 – Net Position: 1,740 -3,245 1,505 – Gross Longs: 11,480 26,447 3,053 – Gross Shorts: 9,740 29,692 1,548 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.2 to 1 0.9 to 1 2.0 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 17.5 78.1 92.9 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -11.0 7.9 39.9

Bitcoin Futures:



The Bitcoin large speculator standing this week was a net position of -1,181 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly boost of 261 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -1,442 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 70.7 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 43.2 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 25.1 percent.

BITCOIN Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 63.5 3.1 25.2 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 79.1 1.7 10.9 – Net Position: -1,181 103 1,078 – Gross Longs: 4,804 235 1,903 – Gross Shorts: 5,985 132 825 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.8 to 1 1.8 to 1 2.3 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 70.7 43.2 25.1 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 20.5 -17.1 -19.0

Article By CountingPips.com – Receive our weekly COT Reports by Email

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).