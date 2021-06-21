COT Energy Futures Charts: WTI & Brent Crude Oil, Natural Gas, Bloomberg Index, Heating Oil

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday June 15 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

WTI Crude Oil Futures :

The WTI Crude Oil Futures large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of 523,956 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly boost of 13,457 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 510,499 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 65.0 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 28.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 82.6 percent.

WTI Crude Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 26.8 35.1 4.4 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 5.7 58.2 2.5 – Net Position: 523,956 -571,900 47,944 – Gross Longs: 664,365 868,390 110,012 – Gross Shorts: 140,409 1,440,290 62,068 – Long to Short Ratio: 4.7 to 1 0.6 to 1 1.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 65.0 28.0 82.6 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 6.3 -3.7 -12.0

Brent Crude Oil Futures :

The Brent Crude Oil Futures large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of -20,354 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly boost of 1,153 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -21,507 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 78.0 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 22.7 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 55.4 percent.

Brent Crude Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 19.5 49.8 4.1 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 29.8 40.7 3.0 – Net Position: -20,354 18,075 2,279 – Gross Longs: 38,578 98,500 8,199 – Gross Shorts: 58,932 80,425 5,920 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.7 to 1 1.2 to 1 1.4 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 78.0 22.7 55.4 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 7.2 -9.2 10.7

Natural Gas Futures :

The Natural Gas Futures large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of -107,696 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lowering of -5,188 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -102,508 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 46.3 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 53.9 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 57.7 percent.

Natural Gas Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 25.4 41.5 4.8 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 33.4 36.1 2.2 – Net Position: -107,696 73,175 34,521 – Gross Longs: 340,670 557,263 64,058 – Gross Shorts: 448,366 484,088 29,537 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.8 to 1 1.2 to 1 2.2 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 46.3 53.9 57.7 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -15.6 13.3 31.4

Gasoline Blendstock Futures :

The Gasoline Blendstock Futures large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of 48,643 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -5,109 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 53,752 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 8.7 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 80.5 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 69.3 percent.

Gasoline Blendstock Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 21.0 54.1 5.4 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 10.0 67.3 3.3 – Net Position: 48,643 -58,304 9,661 – Gross Longs: 93,176 240,050 24,138 – Gross Shorts: 44,533 298,354 14,477 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.1 to 1 0.8 to 1 1.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 8.7 80.5 69.3 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -13.1 11.8 -0.8

#2 Heating Oil NY-Harbor Futures :

The #2 Heating Oil NY-Harbor Futures large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of 23,395 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly boost of 2,308 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 21,087 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 65.1 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 27.3 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 84.2 percent.

Heating Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 15.8 49.5 11.0 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 10.5 59.6 6.2 – Net Position: 23,395 -44,803 21,408 – Gross Longs: 69,723 218,588 48,654 – Gross Shorts: 46,328 263,391 27,246 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.5 to 1 0.8 to 1 1.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 65.1 27.3 84.2 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 24.5 -16.0 -15.8

Bloomberg Commodity Index Futures :

The Bloomberg Commodity Index Futures large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of -19,849 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -1,398 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -18,451 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 17.3 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 79.8 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 100.0 percent.

Bloomberg Index Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 40.7 40.8 3.4 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 77.3 7.4 0.2 – Net Position: -19,849 18,129 1,720 – Gross Longs: 22,141 22,169 1,848 – Gross Shorts: 41,990 4,040 128 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.5 to 1 5.5 to 1 14.4 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 17.3 79.8 100.0 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -20.5 17.6 62.9

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

