COT Energy Futures Charts: Brent Crude Oil Last Day, Natural Gas, Heating Oil NY-Harbor

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday June 22 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

WTI Crude Oil Futures :

The WTI Crude Oil Futures large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of 526,161 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly rise of 2,205 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 523,956 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 65.6 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 27.4 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 83.1 percent.

WTI Crude Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 28.5 32.4 4.4 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 6.1 56.8 2.3 – Net Position: 526,161 -574,438 48,277 – Gross Longs: 669,980 759,883 102,600 – Gross Shorts: 143,819 1,334,321 54,323 – Long to Short Ratio: 4.7 to 1 0.6 to 1 1.9 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 65.6 27.4 83.1 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 7.8 -4.3 -16.9

Brent Crude Oil Futures :

The Brent Crude Oil Futures large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of -18,167 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly increase of 2,187 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -20,354 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 81.7 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 20.8 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 46.0 percent.

Brent Crude Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 18.8 47.9 3.9 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 27.6 39.6 3.3 – Net Position: -18,167 16,958 1,209 – Gross Longs: 38,712 98,713 8,069 – Gross Shorts: 56,879 81,755 6,860 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.7 to 1 1.2 to 1 1.2 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 81.7 20.8 46.0 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 9.2 -8.0 -5.4

Natural Gas Futures :

The Natural Gas Futures large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of -105,098 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly advance of 2,598 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -107,696 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 47.0 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 54.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 48.9 percent.

Natural Gas Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 26.6 41.7 4.7 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 34.7 36.1 2.3 – Net Position: -105,098 73,341 31,757 – Gross Longs: 345,041 540,929 61,081 – Gross Shorts: 450,139 467,588 29,324 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.8 to 1 1.2 to 1 2.1 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 47.0 54.0 48.9 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -11.9 10.7 18.0

Gasoline Blendstock Futures :

The Gasoline Blendstock Futures large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of 56,558 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly increase of 7,915 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 48,643 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 17.8 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 71.8 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 72.9 percent.

Nasdaq Mini Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 22.9 50.8 5.7 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 9.5 66.7 3.3 – Net Position: 56,558 -66,819 10,261 – Gross Longs: 96,346 213,277 24,140 – Gross Shorts: 39,788 280,096 13,879 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.4 to 1 0.8 to 1 1.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 17.8 71.8 72.9 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 0.1 2.3 -13.7

#2 Heating Oil NY-Harbor Futures :

The #2 Heating Oil NY-Harbor Futures large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of 24,219 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly increase of 824 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 23,395 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 66.2 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 26.8 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 82.4 percent.

Heating Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 16.8 50.4 11.5 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 11.2 60.9 6.6 – Net Position: 24,219 -45,201 20,982 – Gross Longs: 72,337 216,815 49,487 – Gross Shorts: 48,118 262,016 28,505 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.5 to 1 0.8 to 1 1.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 66.2 26.8 82.4 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 22.1 -13.8 -16.3

Bloomberg Commodity Index Futures :

The Bloomberg Commodity Index Futures large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of -20,482 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -633 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -19,849 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 16.0 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 83.4 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 51.8 percent.

Bloomberg Index Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 48.0 50.4 1.6 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 92.4 7.4 0.2 – Net Position: -20,482 19,856 626 – Gross Longs: 22,163 23,256 729 – Gross Shorts: 42,645 3,400 103 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.5 to 1 6.8 to 1 7.1 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 16.0 83.4 51.8 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -22.0 21.2 17.8

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).