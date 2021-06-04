COT Energy Futures Charts: Bloomberg Commodity Index, Heating Oil, Crude Oil, Natural Gas

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday June 01 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

WTI Crude Oil Futures:

The WTI Crude Oil Futures large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of 491,297 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly increase of 15,807 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 475,490 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 56.4 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 34.1 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 93.0 percent.

WTI Crude Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 25.5 34.9 4.4 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 5.9 56.7 2.2 – Net Position: 491,297 -546,592 55,295 – Gross Longs: 638,635 874,518 109,833 – Gross Shorts: 147,338 1,421,110 54,538 – Long to Short Ratio: 4.3 to 1 0.6 to 1 2.0 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 56.4 34.1 93.0 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -2.3 0.6 9.0

Brent Crude Oil Futures:

The Brent Crude Oil Futures large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of -23,178 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -2,796 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -20,382 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 73.2 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 28.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 52.6 percent.

Brent Crude Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 19.3 50.0 4.1 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 31.5 38.9 3.0 – Net Position: -23,178 21,221 1,957 – Gross Longs: 36,983 95,518 7,775 – Gross Shorts: 60,161 74,297 5,818 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.6 to 1 1.3 to 1 1.3 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 73.2 28.0 52.6 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 6.0 -3.9 -10.4

Natural Gas Futures:

The Natural Gas Futures large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of -87,431 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -11,403 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -76,028 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 52.4 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 50.2 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 30.0 percent.

Natural Gas Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 23.7 41.1 4.6 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 30.8 36.2 2.5 – Net Position: -87,431 61,593 25,838 – Gross Longs: 294,322 510,267 57,134 – Gross Shorts: 381,753 448,674 31,296 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.8 to 1 1.1 to 1 1.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 52.4 50.2 30.0 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bullish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -11.2 10.9 9.7

Gasoline Blendstock Futures:

The Gasoline Blendstock Futures large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of 55,675 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly increase of 2,307 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 53,368 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 16.8 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 73.4 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 68.5 percent.

Nasdaq Mini Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 24.1 49.0 5.6 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 10.5 64.9 3.2 – Net Position: 55,675 -65,203 9,528 – Gross Longs: 98,503 200,633 22,795 – Gross Shorts: 42,828 265,836 13,267 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.3 to 1 0.8 to 1 1.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 16.8 73.4 68.5 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 8.8 -6.5 -7.8

#2 Heating Oil NY-Harbor Futures:

The #2 Heating Oil NY-Harbor Futures large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of 22,704 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -2,126 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 24,830 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 64.3 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 25.9 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 92.1 percent.

Heating Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 15.9 51.3 11.6 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 10.7 62.0 6.2 – Net Position: 22,704 -46,094 23,390 – Gross Longs: 68,978 222,912 50,406 – Gross Shorts: 46,274 269,006 27,016 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.5 to 1 0.8 to 1 1.9 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 64.3 25.9 92.1 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 14.4 -14.4 10.6

Bloomberg Commodity Index Futures:

The Bloomberg Commodity Index Futures large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of -18,458 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -82 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -18,376 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 20.2 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 79.8 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 67.3 percent.

Bloomberg Index Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 50.6 48.4 0.9 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 90.9 8.8 0.2 – Net Position: -18,458 18,116 342 – Gross Longs: 23,176 22,156 430 – Gross Shorts: 41,634 4,040 88 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.6 to 1 5.5 to 1 4.9 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 20.2 79.8 67.3 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -12.6 12.6 3.0

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).