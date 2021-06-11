COT Energy Charts: Natural Gas, Bloomberg Commodity Index, Heating Oil, Crude Oil

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday June 08 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

WTI Crude Oil Futures :



The WTI Crude Oil Futures large speculator standing this week reached a net position of 510,499 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly boost of 19,202 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 491,297 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 61.5 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 30.6 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 86.1 percent.

WTI Crude Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 26.2 34.3 4.7 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 5.8 56.7 2.6 – Net Position: 510,499 -560,953 50,454 – Gross Longs: 657,352 862,588 116,939 – Gross Shorts: 146,853 1,423,541 66,485 – Long to Short Ratio: 4.5 to 1 0.6 to 1 1.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 61.5 30.6 86.1 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 5.5 -4.6 -2.8

Brent Crude Oil Futures :



The Brent Crude Oil Futures large speculator standing this week reached a net position of -21,507 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly advance of 1,671 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -23,178 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 76.0 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 24.8 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 54.8 percent.

Brent Crude Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 20.8 50.1 5.0 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 32.2 39.8 3.8 – Net Position: -21,507 19,301 2,206 – Gross Longs: 39,269 94,467 9,407 – Gross Shorts: 60,776 75,166 7,201 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.6 to 1 1.3 to 1 1.3 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 76.0 24.8 54.8 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 1.8 -0.6 -6.3

Natural Gas Futures :



The Natural Gas Futures large speculator standing this week reached a net position of -102,508 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -15,077 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -87,431 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 47.8 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 54.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 39.8 percent.

Natural Gas Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 25.0 42.7 4.7 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 33.1 36.9 2.4 – Net Position: -102,508 73,601 28,907 – Gross Longs: 317,452 540,919 59,751 – Gross Shorts: 419,960 467,318 30,844 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.8 to 1 1.2 to 1 1.9 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 47.8 54.0 39.8 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -12.9 11.7 18.8

Gasoline Blendstock Futures :



The Gasoline Blendstock Futures large speculator standing this week reached a net position of 53,752 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -1,923 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 55,675 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 14.6 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 72.5 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 85.4 percent.

Nasdaq Mini Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 23.0 51.3 6.1 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 10.4 66.7 3.2 – Net Position: 53,752 -66,099 12,347 – Gross Longs: 98,156 219,259 26,033 – Gross Shorts: 44,404 285,358 13,686 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.2 to 1 0.8 to 1 1.9 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 14.6 72.5 85.4 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 2.1 -5.0 18.2

#2 Heating Oil NY-Harbor Futures :



The #2 Heating Oil NY-Harbor Futures large speculator standing this week reached a net position of 21,087 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -1,617 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 22,704 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 62.2 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 27.4 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 93.0 percent.

Heating Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 15.4 49.9 11.7 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 10.6 60.1 6.4 – Net Position: 21,087 -44,687 23,600 – Gross Longs: 67,767 219,698 51,609 – Gross Shorts: 46,680 264,385 28,009 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.5 to 1 0.8 to 1 1.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 62.2 27.4 93.0 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 19.0 -16.3 3.1

Bloomberg Commodity Index Futures :



The Bloomberg Commodity Index Futures large speculator standing this week reached a net position of -18,451 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lift of 7 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -18,458 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 20.2 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 79.8 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 65.8 percent.

Bloomberg Index Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 50.6 48.4 0.9 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 90.9 8.8 0.2 – Net Position: -18,451 18,129 322 – Gross Longs: 23,155 22,169 430 – Gross Shorts: 41,606 4,040 108 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.6 to 1 5.5 to 1 4.0 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 20.2 79.8 65.8 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -19.1 19.2 -1.4

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).