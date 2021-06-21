COT Currency Futures Charts: US Dollar, Euro, Yen, Pound, Swiss Franc, Peso, Bitcoin

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday June 15 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets. All currency positions are in direct relation to the US dollar where, for example, a bet for the euro is a bet that the euro will rise versus the dollar while a bet against the euro will be a bet that the euro will decline versus the dollar.

US Dollar Index Futures:

The US Dollar Index large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of -2,303 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -4,054 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 1,751 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 21.8 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 72.1 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 68.5 percent.

US DOLLAR INDEX Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 68.4 8.3 17.6 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 74.5 12.3 7.4 – Net Position: -2,303 -1,495 3,798 – Gross Longs: 25,618 3,120 6,577 – Gross Shorts: 27,921 4,615 2,779 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.9 to 1 0.7 to 1 2.4 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 21.8 72.1 68.5 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -7.5 6.4 6.6

Euro Currency Futures:

The Euro Currency large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of 118,186 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly gain of 10,973 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 107,213 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 71.3 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 24.3 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 83.0 percent.

EURO Currency Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 30.3 54.9 14.4 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 13.3 81.1 5.2 – Net Position: 118,186 -182,091 63,905 – Gross Longs: 210,816 381,409 99,890 – Gross Shorts: 92,630 563,500 35,985 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.3 to 1 0.7 to 1 2.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 71.3 24.3 83.0 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 10.2 -11.3 9.3

British Pound Sterling Futures:

The British Pound Sterling large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of 32,170 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lift of 4,456 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 27,714 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 97.2 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 0.2 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 92.4 percent.

BRITISH POUND Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 35.4 39.2 24.4 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 14.8 71.1 13.0 – Net Position: 32,170 -49,883 17,713 – Gross Longs: 55,203 61,123 38,047 – Gross Shorts: 23,033 111,006 20,334 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.4 to 1 0.6 to 1 1.9 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 97.2 0.2 92.4 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 8.9 -7.0 -0.9

Japanese Yen Futures:

The Japanese Yen large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of -46,850 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -9,536 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -37,314 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 41.2 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 65.5 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 20.9 percent.

JAPANESE YEN Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 14.8 72.6 12.2 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 44.9 30.6 24.0 – Net Position: -46,850 65,317 -18,467 – Gross Longs: 22,974 112,798 18,879 – Gross Shorts: 69,824 47,481 37,346 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.3 to 1 2.4 to 1 0.5 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 41.2 65.5 20.9 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -3.2 5.2 -10.8

Swiss Franc Futures:

The Swiss Franc large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of 9,387 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly rise of 8,311 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 1,076 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 87.9 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 20.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 61.9 percent.

SWISS FRANC Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 40.1 19.5 40.3 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 14.8 42.2 43.0 – Net Position: 9,387 -8,396 -991 – Gross Longs: 14,875 7,231 14,949 – Gross Shorts: 5,488 15,627 15,940 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.7 to 1 0.5 to 1 0.9 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 87.9 20.0 61.9 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 14.5 -17.1 19.1

Canadian Dollar Futures:

The Canadian Dollar large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of 44,254 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -1,027 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 45,281 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 91.9 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 6.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 90.0 percent.

CANADIAN DOLLAR Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 28.9 51.1 19.0 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 11.4 79.9 7.6 – Net Position: 44,254 -72,921 28,667 – Gross Longs: 73,071 129,185 48,013 – Gross Shorts: 28,817 202,106 19,346 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.5 to 1 0.6 to 1 2.5 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 91.9 6.0 90.0 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 15.3 -7.6 -9.2

Australian Dollar Futures:

The Australian Dollar large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of -17,880 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -8,443 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -9,437 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 61.8 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 29.9 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 73.7 percent.

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 32.3 45.8 21.2 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 46.7 37.5 15.1 – Net Position: -17,880 10,356 7,524 – Gross Longs: 40,139 56,902 26,262 – Gross Shorts: 58,019 46,546 18,738 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.7 to 1 1.2 to 1 1.4 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 61.8 29.9 73.7 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -21.6 21.4 -13.6

New Zealand Dollar Futures:

The New Zealand Dollar large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of 3,265 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -2,241 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 5,506 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 76.7 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 21.7 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 79.9 percent.

NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 48.7 34.2 15.3 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 40.1 49.1 9.0 – Net Position: 3,265 -5,657 2,392 – Gross Longs: 18,466 12,962 5,787 – Gross Shorts: 15,201 18,619 3,395 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.2 to 1 0.7 to 1 1.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 76.7 21.7 79.9 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -8.9 7.6 4.6

Mexican Peso Futures:

The Mexican Peso large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of -23,930 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -17,369 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -6,561 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 2.8 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 96.2 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 58.0 percent.

MEXICAN PESO Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 47.4 47.2 4.6 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 64.0 33.1 2.2 – Net Position: -23,930 20,397 3,533 – Gross Longs: 68,675 68,307 6,669 – Gross Shorts: 92,605 47,910 3,136 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.7 to 1 1.4 to 1 2.1 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 2.8 96.2 58.0 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -9.8 10.1 -3.7

Brazilian Real Futures:

The Brazilian Real large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of 18,659 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -1,389 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 20,048 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 98.1 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 1.6 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 98.9 percent.

BRAZIL REAL Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 68.6 20.4 10.5 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 22.2 72.2 5.1 – Net Position: 18,659 -20,809 2,150 – Gross Longs: 27,564 8,209 4,209 – Gross Shorts: 8,905 29,018 2,059 – Long to Short Ratio: 3.1 to 1 0.3 to 1 2.0 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 98.1 1.6 98.9 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 40.0 -41.0 12.0

Russian Ruble Futures:

The Russian Ruble large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of 1,904 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly advance of 164 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 1,740 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 17.9 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 79.7 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 63.9 percent.

RUSSIAN RUBLE Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 26.7 67.4 5.5 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 22.8 72.6 4.2 – Net Position: 1,904 -2,540 636 – Gross Longs: 13,089 33,059 2,691 – Gross Shorts: 11,185 35,599 2,055 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.2 to 1 0.9 to 1 1.3 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 17.9 79.7 63.9 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -8.5 8.7 -6.3

Bitcoin Futures:

The Bitcoin large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of -1,609 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -428 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -1,181 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 58.7 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 86.7 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 26.5 percent.

BITCOIN Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 57.4 8.4 24.6 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 78.8 1.9 9.7 – Net Position: -1,609 489 1,120 – Gross Longs: 4,320 631 1,851 – Gross Shorts: 5,929 142 731 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.7 to 1 4.4 to 1 2.5 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 58.7 86.7 26.5 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bullish-Extreme Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 4.4 16.1 -9.8

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).