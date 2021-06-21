21 Jun

Breaking Through Resistance – Will The US Dollar Or Gold And Other Precious Metals Tip The Balance To The Upside?

June 21, 2021

By TheTechnicalTraders

Chris Vermeulen, founder and chief strategist of TheTechnicalTraders.com, joins Tom Bodrovics on Palisades Gold Radio to talk about market leaders, sector rotation, commodities, gold, silver, volatility the US dollar and more.

CLICK ON THE IMAGE BELOW TO WATCH THE INTERVIEW

GET YOUR DAILY DOSE OF CHRIS’S SILVER AND GOLD ANALYSIS ALONG WITH THE HOTTEST ETFS TO TRADE WITH BAN TRADER PRO!

TheTechnicalTraders.com

Financial News Metals
What Is The New Norm In The Stock Market When It Seems Normal No Longer Exists? Jun 18, 2021 - By TheTechnicalTraders  Covid 19 and the havoc it has created in world economies is unlike anything we have seen before. Yet when we look at the stock market charts they continue to go up.  We have bad jobs data –…
Cryptos: What the “Bizarre” World of Non-Fungible Tokens May Be Signaling Jun 18, 2021 - By Elliott Wave International The world of cryptos includes something known as non-fungible tokens, which go by the acronym NFTs. If you're unfamiliar with them, they're a bit bizarre but quite simple. Here's what the April Global Market Perspective, a…
Wall Street Smart Money Is Accumulating Physical Silver Ahead Of New Basel III Regulations And Price Explosion To $44 An Ounce Jun 18, 2021 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - Recently, Gold and Silver have somewhat stalled after a fairly solid upside price trend in April and May 2021.  Looking at the longer-term Weekly Silver chart, we believe Silver is ready to pounce with a big move…