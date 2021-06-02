Biotech Receives National Cancer Institute Resources Award for Ovarian Cancer Vaccine Program

Source: Streetwise Reports 06/02/2021

The award and other recent developments at Anixa Biosciences are covered in an H.C. Wainwright & Co. report.

In a May 27 research note, H.C. Wainwright & Co. analyst Yi Chen reported recent news concerning two of Anixa Biosciences Inc.’s (ANIX:NASDAQ) development programs.

One, the National Cancer Institute (NCI) awarded resources to Anixa to advance the preclinical studies of its ovarian cancer vaccine candidate targeting AMHR2-ED, Chen noted.

“In our view, the award provides peer validation of the company’s ovarian cancer vaccine program and non-dilutive resources to advance preclinical studies,” he stated.

Through its PREVENT program, the NCI will provide scientific and financial resources to the Cleveland Clinic, working with Anixa, through four milestones. The purpose of PREVENT is to support the preclinical development of innovative cancer interventions and biomarkers, moving them toward clinical trials.

Chen relayed that the first milestone is vaccine immunogenicity and efficacy testing in a mouse model. Anixa will begin this work after contracts are executed and experiments are designed.

The subsequent milestones are development of the expression vector for optimal vaccine production, then vaccine manufacturing following good manufacturing practices and a meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration before an investigational new drug (IND) application filing, followed by good laboratory practice studies and an IND application submission.

Clinical trials of Anixa’s vaccine could commence in 2022, according to H.C. Wainwright estimates.

In other news, Chen indicated, the FDA, in reviewing the IND application for Anixa’s chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy developed with Moffitt Cancer Center, asked for information about the chemistry, manufacturing and controls of the product. Anixa and Moffitt intend to provide the bulk of information within 30 days. As for any assays that may take longer than that to validate, the two firms will submit those when available.

“The agency has recently started to press cell and gene therapy developers to more consistently measure the characteristics of their therapies,” Chen commented. “Therefore, we believe a more rigorous standard would be applied to all players in the space of cell and gene therapies going forward.”

H.C. Wainwright forecasts that a Phase 1 trial of Anixa’s CAR-T could start by the end of this year, 2021.

The investment bank has a Buy rating and an $11 per share price target on Anixa whereas its current share price is $3.93.

